Ellie Goulding's Second Pregnancy, New Album Release, and Relationship with Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding, 39, welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Beau Minniear, 28, on March 6. She went public with their relationship in September 2025 and he then appeared as her love interest in the music video for her song Destiny in November. Ellie Goulding's second experience of pregnancy was revealed in January, and her eagerly-anticipated sixth studio album will be released before she takes time off with her baby. Beau Minniear is an actor, and Ellie has spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar Jopling in 2024.

Ellie Goulding , 39, locked lips with boyfriend Beau Minniear , 28, as they headed to Radio 1's Big Weekend on Friday. The singer, mother to four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling , welcomed a baby girl with the actor on March 6.

She went public with their relationship in September 2025 and he then appeared as her love interest in the music video for her song Destiny in November. Ellie Goulding's second experience of pregnancy was revealed in January, and her eagerly-anticipated sixth studio album will be released before she takes time off with her baby.

Beau Minniear is an actor, and Ellie has spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar Jopling in 2024





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Ellie Goulding Beau Minniear Pregnancy New Album Relationship Divorce Album Caspar Jopling Olivia Wilde

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