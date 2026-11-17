Singer Ellie Goulding shares sultry photos eight months after birth of daughter Iris Edaline Minniear-Goulding, coinciding with promotion of her sixth album I Know Too Much.

Ellie Goulding has publicly showcased her postpartum figure just eight months after welcoming her second child, demonstrating a confident return to the spotlight. The British singer posted a series of striking images that highlight her continued presence in the entertainment industry following a significant personal milestone. These visuals were shared shortly after the formal announcement of her daughter's birth and coincide with her ongoing musical career.

Ellie Goulding Welcomes Daughter Iris

Ellie Goulding gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Iris Edaline Minniear-Goulding, on March 6 at the Lindo Wing in London. The singer, who is 39 years old, announced the arrival via a formal statement published in The Times. The notice confirmed the birth to Ellie Goulding and her partner, actor Beau Minniear, who is 29 years old. Goulding is also the mother of Arthur, a five-year-old son from her previous marriage to artist Caspar Jopling, who finalized their divorce in January 2025. The couple remains on good terms to co-parent their son.

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Styled in Dilara Findikoglu Sheer Dress

For the recent photo shoot, Ellie Goulding selected a sheer dress designed by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu. The garment featured a high-neck design with white lace lining that provided a sophisticated yet bold aesthetic. She completed the ensemble with strappy black heels, which elongated her legs and added height to her silhouette. Her long blonde hair was styled in bouncy waves, framing her face as she posed for the sultry snaps. This outfit choice reflects her personal style evolution and comfort in showcasing her body after childbirth.

Relationship with Beau Minniear

Goulding's romantic relationship with Beau Minniear became public in September 2025, following initial reports linking them in July of the previous year. The couple celebrated the release of her sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, with intimate moments captured by Minniear himself. During this period, Goulding shared cheeky Instagram snaps in a floaty white minidress, offering a glimpse into her life with the actor. The new album includes the track Black Prada Dress, which she performed live for the first time at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026. The song is widely interpreted as being inspired by her relationship with Minniear.

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Album I Know Too Much Themes

The release of I Know Too Much marks a significant artistic statement for Goulding, comprising ten tracks that delve into personal history. She has previously described the record as a 'divorce album,' acknowledging the emotional impact of her split from Caspar Jopling. Goulding stated that she wanted to be respectful of her past marriage while also creating work that serves her long-term artistic vision. She described the album as potentially the most honest record she has ever written, noting that it addresses love and heartbreak directly. The title itself serves as a commentary on her life so far, blending humor with sincere reflection.

Current Status and Future Projects

Caspar Jopling has since moved on with actress Olivia Wilde, 42, and the two were spotted together in Mexico City for a Valentine's Day weekend in February. Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding continues to navigate her career and family life with transparency. Her recent public appearances and musical releases demonstrate a continued commitment to her craft. The singer's ability to balance motherhood with her professional obligations has drawn significant attention from fans and media outlets alike. Her upcoming performances and potential future projects remain highly anticipated by her global fanbase.