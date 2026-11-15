Ellie Goulding Postpartum Fitness and New Album Success

Ellie Goulding reveals postpartum figure after birth of daughter Iris, discussing new album I Know Too Much and life with Beau Minniear.

Singer Ellie Goulding has captivated fans with a stunning postpartum appearance, posing in a revealing ensemble just eight months after welcoming her second child. The thirty-nine-year-old star displayed her toned physique while wearing a high-neck sheer dress with white lace lining by designer Dilara Findikoglu. She completed the look with strappy black heels that highlighted her legs and styled her long blonde hair in voluminous waves. This glamorous display comes shortly after the birth of her daughter, Iris Edaline, to actor Beau Minniear.

Postpartum Appearance and Designer Fashion

Goulding wore a floaty white minidress that offered a glimpse of her underwear during recent promotional photoshoots for her latest musical release. The image was captured by her boyfriend, actor Beau Minniear, who is twenty-nine years old. The singer first began dating Minniear in July of last year and officially announced their relationship in September two thousand twenty-five. She celebrated the release of her sixth studio album with these cheeky social media snaps, which showcased both her personal style and professional promotion.

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Birth of Daughter Iris Minniear

Ellie Goulding gave birth to a baby girl on March sixth at the Lindo Wing in London. The newborn was named Iris Edaline, as confirmed in a formal birth announcement published in The Times by Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear. This child is Goulding's second, as she is also the mother of five-year-old Arthur from her previous marriage to ex-husband Caspar Jopling. The singer has maintained a positive co-parenting relationship with Jopling since their divorce was finalized in January two thousand twenty-five.

Release of I Know Too Much Album

The singer recently released her sixth studio album titled I Know Too Much, which consists of ten tracks. The record features the song Black Prada Dress, which she performed live for the first time at Radio 1's Big Weekend two thousand twenty-six. Goulding described the project as a divorce album that addresses her split from art dealer Caspar Jopling. She explained that the music serves as an honest acknowledgment of that time in her life, while also being a tongue-in-cheek comment on her journey in music and love.

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Reflections on Divorce and Healing

Goulding stated that the album is the most honest record she has ever written, noting that some songs were reactionary while others were necessary for long-term healing. She emphasized that writing about love and heartbreak is central to her artistic process. The breakup with Caspar Jopling, which was finalized in early two thousand twenty-five, was a significant emotional period for the singer. Despite the end of their marriage, both parties remain on good terms to co-parent their son Arthur.

Caspar Jopling's New Relationship Status

Following the divorce, Caspar Jopling has moved on to a new relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, who is forty-two years old. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day weekend in Mexico City in February. Meanwhile, Goulding continues to balance her career as a hitmaker with her role as a mother to Arthur and the newborn Iris. Her public appearances and music releases demonstrate her ongoing presence in the entertainment industry while managing her growing family.