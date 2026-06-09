Ellie Goulding Opens Up About New Song Black Prada Dress

Ellie Goulding has opened up to fans about her new song Black Prada Dress, revealing it's about her battle with insecurities. The singer, 39, announced her return to music at the start of the month with her new album I Know Too Much.

Ellie Goulding has opened up to fans about her new song Black Prada Dress , revealing it's about her battle with insecurities. The singer, 39, announced her return to music at the start of the month with her new album I Know Too Much .

After her first single was released last week, Ellie took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, confessing her insecurities have kept her 'inside a self-conscious loop'. The lyrics of Black Prada Dress go: 'It doesn't feel like love to me/ First, you tell me that I'm pretty, then you say it's just the lights/ Always saying something s****y after saying something nice/ You know every single button to press/ Only you can call me trashy in my black Prada dress'.

Ellie revealed she felt 'more equipped' to return to work after the birth of her second child, following struggles with feeling 'like a robot' trying to record an album when she became a first-time mum. The singer has kickstarted promotions for her new album after welcoming her daughter Iris with boyfriend Beau Minniear in March. As part of her music comeback, with her new album set for release in September, Ellie performed Black Prada Dress on Sunday's Later...

With Jools Holland. Speaking on the show, the star admitted that struggling in the 'postnatal phase' helped to inspire her 2023 album Higher Than Heaven, which was released a year after her son Arthur was born. The star also confirmed that this new record will be her most honest yet, confirming it will cover the breakdown of her marriage to husband Caspar. She said: 'Music and performing is the thing that keeps me going.

I have two children now so the first time I went back in the studio, I was kind of a robot. She wrote: 'Thank you for all the love on Black Prada Dress. This song is really about my inner dialogue and the insecurities I've carried for as long as I can remember that have shaped me as a person but also kept me inside a self-conscious loop'.

Reflecting on the album's title track, Ellie added: 'It's probably the most honest song I've written. It is what it is. I know too much. It's tongue in cheek, but it's also some kind of comment on my life so far, and music.

I couldn't think of a more apt title for everything I was singing about. I do know too much. Way too much.

' The star has previously spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar in 2024. She said last year: 'When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away and that will always stay with me.

There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it... Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don't serve me long-term.

' Elaborating on the idea of a 'divorce album', she said: 'I asked my friends about this. I sent them a folder of the songs and was like, 'What do you guys think?

' I trust my friends, and they're real music lovers... One person said, 'Wow, this is the divorce album'. And then most of the others were like, 'This just sounds like you're a new woman. It sounds like growing and rediscovery.

It doesn't feel like divorce'. The singer has kickstarted promotions for her new album after welcoming her daughter Iris with boyfriend Beau Minniear in March. As part of her music comeback, with her new album set for release in September, Ellie performed Black Prada Dress on Sunday's Later... With Jools Holland.

The star has previously spoken about the fact that her new record is 'a divorce album', having penned a number of the tracks at the time of her split from ex-husband Caspar in 2024





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Ellie Goulding Black Prada Dress I Know Too Much Higher Than Heaven Divorce Album Music Comeback Postnatal Phase Insecurities Self-Conscious Loop Caspar

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