Ellie Goulding Announces New Album 'I Know Too Much' and Single After Second Child's Birth

British singer Ellie Goulding returns with her fourth studio album, 'I Know Too Much,' following the birth of her daughter with boyfriend Beau Minniear. The September release, preceded by the single 'Black Prada Dress,' marks a creative rebirth and explores themes stemming from her divorce. The album release was accelerated to connect with fans before her maternity break.

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is making a highly anticipated return to the music scene with the announcement of her new album , I Know Too Much , following the birth of her second child .

The Grammy-winning artist, who is already a mother to four-year-old son Arthur from her previous marriage to Caspar Jopling, welcomed a daughter with her current boyfriend, Beau Minniear, on March 6. The album is scheduled for release on September 4, and its lead single, Black Prada Dress, is set to be released imminently. This marks a significant moment for fans, as it is her first major musical output since becoming a mother again and signals a new creative chapter.

The release date was moved forward from its originally planned later-year slot to align with the arrival of her newborn, allowing her to share the work with her audience before taking a dedicated maternal break. A source close to the project explained, "By moving the release date forward, Ellie can get the record out to her fans before having a break with the baby.

She has worked so hard on this record and it shows such a different side to her creatively.

" Goulding's new album is shaping up to be a deeply personal and transformative work. She has openly described it as a kind of "divorce album," revealing that many of the tracks were written during the dissolution of her marriage to Jopling, which was finalized in January 2024. This period of upheaval and reflection has clearly fueled her songwriting, resulting in a record that explores themes of loss, resilience, and self-discovery.

Speaking about the process, Goulding noted, "When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away and that will always stay with me. There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it...

Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment but don't serve me long-term.

" She sought feedback on the raw material from trusted friends, which led to the "divorce album" label from one, while others heard a narrative of growth and rebirth. She relayed, "One person said, 'Wow, this is the divorce album.

' And then most of the others were like, 'This just sounds like you're a new woman. It sounds like growing and rediscovery. It doesn't feel like divorce.

'" This dichotomy highlights the complex emotional journey she has been on, moving from pain to empowerment. Despite the end of her marriage, Goulding maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship with Jopling for the sake of their son Arthur. Jopling has since moved on and was romantically linked to actress Olivia Wilde, with the two spotted together on a Valentine's Day trip.

Meanwhile, Goulding's own personal life has flourished with her relationship with Beau Minniear. The couple's romance became public in September 2025 after he shared a private photo of her, and he later appeared as her love interest in the music video for her song "Destiny.

" Their relationship deepened quickly, and Goulding announced her pregnancy with their daughter at the Fashion Awards in December. Throughout her second pregnancy, she continued to work and write, balancing her career with maternal preparation. She reflected on the experience, saying, "I have an amazing boyfriend. I do have it a little easier in that I do have amazing support.

I'm still working every day and still writing every day. It's just that I am growing a human inside me. I'm perhaps not the most, like, Mother Earth about it, if you know what I mean? It's a beautiful thing to be able to grow a child, and I feel very lucky that I'm healthy - but it's not all I am right now.

" This sentiment underscores her identity as an artist who refuses to be defined solely by motherhood. The new single, Black Prada Dress, was debuted live at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026, where Minniear was in the audience, and she is scheduled to perform it on Later... with Jools Holland, offering fans a first proper listen to the sound of her re-emergence





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Ellie Goulding I Know Too Much Black Prada Dress New Album Divorce Album Beau Minniear Second Child Caspar Jopling Music Comeback Radio 1 Big Weekend

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