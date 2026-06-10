Ellesse Unveils 'Do It Like an Italian' Campaign Starring Andrew Garfield

Italian sportswear label Ellesse has launched a new global advertising campaign, Do It Like an Italian, starring actor Andrew Garfield. The campaign, shot by Tim Walker, unfolds in three chapters celebrating style, expression, and the joy of sport, with the final episode showcasing the Fall 2026 collection.

Italian sportswear brand Ellesse has launched a new global advertising campaign titled Do It Like an Italian, marking a creative shift for the heritage label.

The campaign is presented in three cinematic chapters: Say It Like an Italian, Play It Like an Italian, and Style It Like an Italian. Academy Award-nominated actor Andrew Garfield stars in the campaign, embodying the brand's ethos of expressive joy and physicality in sport. The first chapter follows Garfield as he attempts to adopt an Italian persona under the guidance of an off-screen coach, practicing pronunciation, hand gestures, and perfecting his tennis serve.

In the second episode, Play It Like an Italian, set to debut in early August, the focus turns to the tennis court, portraying the sport as fluid, instinctive, and dance-like, emphasizing rhythm and theatricality. The final installment, Style It Like an Italian, will showcase Garfield wearing pieces from the new Fall 2026 collection. The campaign draws inspiration from Ellesse's 1980s and 1990s archive, featuring the brand's signature silhouettes, colorblocking, and the semi-palla abstract ball motif.

Renowned fashion photographer and filmmaker Tim Walker captured the visuals, known for his character-driven storytelling that highlights the brand's heritage and modern expressive energy. Jack Richardson, senior vice president at Ellesse, stated that having Garfield tell the story brings authenticity and the brand's signature cheek. The global launch begins this month





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Ellesse Andrew Garfield Tim Walker Advertising Campaign Sportswear Italian Style Fall 2026

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