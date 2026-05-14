Ellen Scott Offers Husband Chance to Sleep with Another Woman and Raise a Child

Ellen Scott, a child-free woman, has made her husband an unconventional offer: if he decides he wants to be a father, she will explore a non-monogamous option that would enable him to impregnate another woman by sleeping with her and raise a child while remaining married to her.

The 'chat' had to come early, to make sure there were no misunderstandings.

'To be clear, I don't want children and I'm not going to change my mind,' I told my boyfriend, soon after we met back in 2017. 'So, if you want to be a father, break up with me now and save us both the pain of doing it later. ' His answer was maddeningly laid back: some general noises to be interpreted as a maybe, not sure, perhaps.

Nine years later, I'm still checking in at regular intervals to see if he's changed his mind. He hasn't – so far. But around the time of our wedding in November, I asked him again, just to be sure neither of us was wasting our time. He insists he's perfectly happy with us not having children.

And yet, I still have a tiny, glimmering worry that he'll wake up one day and be struck by a desperate need to reproduce – and I'll lose him. I'm 33 now, he's 32, and we're getting to that age when our friends are starting to have babies. While the idea of children – or no children – may have felt theoretical in his 20s, the reality of them is increasingly all around us.

At the weddings we've been to recently, it's felt like the majority of the guests had to make childcare arrangements. Ellen Scott with her husband on their wedding day last November. She has offered him the chance to sleep with another woman and raise a child with her while remaining marrie





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