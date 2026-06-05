Ellen Pompeo Lands New TV Role Amid Wave of Grey's Anatomy Cast Departures

Actress Ellen Pompeo has secured her next television project as several long‑time Grey's Anatomy cast members exit the series. The news comes alongside a broader discussion of recent shocking character deaths on popular shows, including recent twists on Grey's Anatomy and other series, highlighting the industry's trend of unexpected exits and their impact on fans.

weighed in on whether the deadly twists on the show had him worried about his character Zachariah’s fate, saying, “It’s always a possibility — and I have a pretty good track record of saying bye bye on a show.

”“My wife made a death reel for me for my birthday this last year. It was about 10 minutes and it didn’t even have all my deaths,” he quipped.

“So I was a little bit . ”Grey’s Anatomy wasn’t the only show that killed off a major character in 2026 — and many of those fictional deaths still have fans upset. During the March 2026 episode of the hit ABC series, Lucas and Simone were providing Katie with at-home hospice care as her health He continued: “I was like, ‘They may take me out so I better get on everybody’s good side.

’ Hopefully it won’t happen but the way things are now, you get these scripts just a little bit before. Then you start going through and you’re like, ‘Is it gonna happen next scene? ’ Thankfully it has not . ”to the Dutton family in 2018.

The Paramount Network show came to an end in 2024, expanding its universe with“He was a cowboy that they trashed around and he’d go work on ranches here and there. He was just one of those guys who rodeo and work to get by. That’s the part of the cowboy life that’s the whole core,” he noted.

“It’s incredibly exciting because you never know what’s going to happen — either on the back of a bucking horse or if you’re out roping. There’s an element of surprise always around. ”From the famed J.R. Ewing on Dallas to the many losses of Grey's Anatomy, see some of the most shocking deaths from television shows Menchaca built out the idea from there, saying, “He was addicted to that cowboy life, and then once I found out about what did end up happening that sent him to prison, that kind of brought everything together. ”“I grew up that life. I just took from ranchers that I worked for,” he shared.

“I wanted to be a team roper when I was a kid and it brought my childhood back to me. ” Looking ahead, Menchaca teased what is yet to come, adding, “Obviously there’s going to be tension. It definitely creates tension and we will find out that there are some things about the 10 Petal that are unbecoming of a country boy. ”Ellen Pompeo Lands Next TV Role Amid Surprise 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Exits





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Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy TV Cast Exits New Role Character Deaths

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