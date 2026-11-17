Retired actress Ellen Maxted reflects on her career after being spotted in Los Angeles. Her journey includes a long run on Texas and the controversial ABC sitcom Just My Luck.

Retired actress and singer Ellen Maxted was recently observed in Los Angeles, marking a rare public appearance by the former daytime drama star. The 70-year-old native of Birmingham, Michigan, was seen letting her silver hair air-dry after a swim earlier this month.

Maxted, a 1978 graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, first honed her craft in summer stock theater. Her early career featured standout roles in 1977 productions of The Robber Bridegroom and The Music Man at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, New York.

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Stellar Run On NBC Soap Opera Texas

Ellen Maxted made her television debut in 1980 with a single appearance as Anita Nita Wright on the NBC soap opera Another World. She quickly secured a central role in the spin-off series Texas, where she played Nita for more than 210 episodes between 1980 and 1982.

Her character endured intense storylines involving physical abuse from her husband, Billy Joe Wright. Nita eventually divorced Billy Joe, who blamed her friends for the split and began dating her best friend's younger sister, creating ongoing social tension until Maxted's departure in June 1982.

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Backlash Against ABC Sitcom Just My Luck

Following her soap opera success, Ellen Maxted transitioned to prime time with the ABC sitcom Just My Luck in 1983. The series, created by Charles and Lawrence Gordon, featured a character named Shabu described as a hip, wisecracking Black genie.

The NAACP immediately condemned the portrayal as an embarrassing and degrading depiction of a Black man. They demanded a national boycott of ABC until the show was canceled, arguing the character represented a subservient stereotype typical of the 1980s.

The network attempted to address the concerns by altering scripts to remove words like master and servant and reducing jive talk. However, these changes came too late, and ABC canceled the series after only 13 episodes.

Continued Television Work After Controversy

Despite the cancellation, Ellen Maxted continued to work in television, appearing in guest roles on hit series such as Highway to Heaven and Hill Street Blues. Her post-sitcom career demonstrates a resilience that extends beyond the controversies of the early 1980s.

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Currently, Maxded focuses on teaching children the arts. Her recent sighting in Los Angeles highlights a life far removed from the Hollywood spotlight she once occupied, yet her contributions to television history remain significant.