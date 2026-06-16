Ellen MacArthur Foundation Report Highlights Benefits of Circular Approach to Bio-based Materials

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has released a new report outlining the benefits of a circular approach to bio-based materials. The report explains how a circular approach can unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation, and strengthen supply chain resilience. It also highlights the importance of designing from circularity, enabling effective material circulation, promoting financial and economic incentives, investing in innovation, and collaborating across institutions, sectors, and borders.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has outlined how a circular approach to bio-based materials can benefit not only the environment, but businesses throughout the supply chain.

The foundation's new report, Circular by Nature: A Policy Agenda for Bio-based Materials in a Circular Economy, explains how taking a circular approach to the production of bio-based materials can unlock new revenue streams, drive innovation and strengthen supply chain resilience. Most bio-based materials are still produced and consumed within linear systems.

A circular economy approach changes that by enabling regenerative sourcing, keeping materials in use, valorizing by-products and residues, and building business models that decouple revenue from virgin resource extraction. According to the report, in April 2026, more than 100 countries adopted national circular economy roadmaps or action plans, an increase of 34 percent since 2024.

While that's certainly a step in the right direction, an analysis of 13 of those circular policy strategies found that where bio-based materials appear at all, they're primarily framed as substitutes for finite materials. How they are grown, manufactured, circulated and returned to the ground receives little consideration. Circular economy policies remain largely silent on upstream land-use pressures, biodiversity impacts and nutrient cycles.

Similarly, certification schemes verify that a material can be industrially composted, not that it restores soil health, or that the infrastructure to process it at scale exists. Gucci is an example of a brand that has built resilience through regenerative sourcing and circular design with bio-based materials. The Italian luxury label invested directly into regenerative production through a partnership with Nativa, a natural fiber brand created by Chargeurs Luxury Fibers.

That project covers 115,000 hectares of pastureland, focusing on improving soil health, biodiversity and carbon sequestration, while also improving supply resilience and providing fully traceable materials for Gucci's collections. Gucci also has incorporated circularity programs such as repair centers and the Gucci Circular Hub, which was established in 2023 to develop circular solutions and smart manufacturing practices.

Driven partly by risk management for key materials (wool, cotton, leather), Gucci reinvents its luxury catalog and value chain with a sustainability approach that involves strategic decisions from the farm level to a management system for raw material sourcing, design, and post-use materials. The report outlines five pillars of policy action that will enable the alignment of bio-based material frameworks and circularity.

First, designing from circularity and embedding regeneration as a core standard for material design while mandating traceability. Design is the driving force behind the shift to a system that keeps resources in use for longer, reduces extraction, minimizes land conversion and allows nature to thrive. Decisions made at the design stage dictate how products, services, and value chains perform-shaping markets and business models in ways that are difficult and costly to reverse.

Second, producers must enable effective and safe material circulation by reviewing waste classifications that prematurely push bio-based materials into low-value treatment while also establishing clear secondary-use pathways. While policies for circular economy promote circulation generally-such as incentives for collection, separation, and sorting systems that enable reuse, repair, remanufacturing, high-quality recycling, and end-of-life treatment-few policies explicitly address the specifics of bio-based materials, leaving untapped opportunities to keep them in circulation.

The third pillar focuses on promoting financial and economic incentives such as redirecting agricultural subsidies toward regenerative practices and phasing out incentives that entrench linear production. That leads to the fourth pillar-investing in innovation, skills and infrastructure for everything from regenerative growing practices to fiber-to-fiber recycling.

It is essential that skills development opportunities are available for people from different backgrounds and companies of all sizes-such as smallholder farmers and SMEs-to ensure they can participate in this economic change and capture the benefits of transition. And finally, the report calls on stakeholders to collaborate across institutions, sectors and borders to establish cross-ministerial task forces, strengthening mutual recognition and interoperability of sustainability requirements across markets. Further, this pillar includes aligning trade policy with climate and biodiversity objectives.

Moving forward, it will be crucial to ensure that certifications and standards are available for businesses of all sizes.





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Circular Economy Bio-Based Materials Regenerative Sourcing Circular Design Gucci Nativa Chargeurs Luxury Fibers Ellen Macarthur Foundation

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