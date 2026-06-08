Ellen DeGeneres wins planning battle for new stables at Cotswold-home

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia De Rossi have won a planning battle for new stables at their Cotswold-home, despite fears the work could 'destroy' Roman remains. The couple had been locked in a battle over the development at Kitesbridge Farm near Burford that they bought for £15million in 2024. They had ambitions to make it their 'long term home' if their bid was successful.

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia De Rossi have won a planning battle for new stables at their Cotswold-home, despite fears the work could 'destroy' Roman remains.

The couple had been locked in a battle over the development at Kitesbridge Farm near Burford that they bought for £15million in 2024. They had ambitions to make it their 'long term home' if their bid was successful. The couple had already spent a reported £7.5million extra on external and internal renovations before they moved out less than a month later to find somewhere more suitable to indulge in Portia's passion for horses.

It was listed for sale last July but failed to attract a buyer and has been plagued by flooding from the River Windrush, that ran through the 43 acre site. A sale was said to be 'close' after £4.5million was slashed off the £22million asking price and the house was taken off the market as a condition of sale.

Despite the ongoing issues, Ellen and Portia now look set to stay after West Oxfordshire District Council granted them planning permission - subject to a number of conditions. These included a stipulation that the stables must only be used by the occupiers of the main dwelling and not for a livery, riding school or any other commercial purposes.

The local council's archaeological department had voiced concerns that the project could 'destroy' Roman ruins North of the home is a Roman bridge while a protected Roman villa and bath house is also near the proposed site. There had also been concern raised that the site was in an area of archaeological interest and potential Roman remains. Documents showed it was close to a Roman bridge, a Roman road, and a Roman villa and associated bathhouse.

The application was granted on the basis that no development can start without an appointed archaeologist being present and further investigation is carried out. In a design and access statement to support their application to West Oxfordshire District Council, their representatives revealed the couple's long term ambitions for the home. They said: The applicants carried out a successful renovation of the house last year and wish to make this their long term home.

One of their passions is horses and although the building group is large, there is no provision for horses or for their training and bringing up. This application seeks to address this in as sensitive a way as possible.

And in approving the application, planning official Sarah Weaver wrote: Due to the location of the proposed stables, within the cluster of the existing buildings, the traditional design of the stables and the removal of the existing modern agricultural building, it is not considered that the proposal will have a materially harmful impact on the Cotswold National Landscape.

Planning documents published in March revealed the couple had ambitions to make the Cotswolds estate their 'long term home' if their bid for new stables is successful Drawings show it is of vernacular design, to be built in stone with a pitched tile roof and has been designed to appear as a natural complement to the group of buildings The design of the proposal scheme is of a traditional stable building which reflects the design of the existing buildings within the site. Traditional features such as an arch entrance, fenestration detailing and window placement form part of the external design.

Another condition was made around a detailed surface water drainage scheme being approved in writing to not add to flooding issues in the area. Referencing the Roman remains, Ms Weaver wrote: Historic maps and aerial photographs suggest that the area of the proposed stable building has not seen previous development as part of the farm, and so, it is possible that Roman remains survive on the site.

The applicant has submitted a written scheme of investigation from John Moore Heritage Services. This scheme is acceptable and a condition requiring that it is undertaken will need to be attached to any planning permission. The council's archaeological team told the couple they would be responsible for organising and implementing an archaeological watching brief, to be maintained during the period of construction and during any groundworks taking place on the site.

Ellen has previously spoken about the need for a home with a horse facility and said in a previous statement: When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horse





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Cotswold-Home Planning Battle New Stables Roman Remains

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