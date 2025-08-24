Ellen DeGeneres Shows Off English Countryside Life After Moving Abroad to Escape Trump's Presidency

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have settled into their new life in the English countryside. The former talk show host revealed their reasons for moving, including Donald Trump's election victory.

Ellen DeGeneres is offering fans a rare glimpse into her new life abroad. The 67-year-old former talk show host took to Instagram this week to share a video montage of wife Portia de Rossi riding horseback through a quaint town in the United Kingdom. 'Portia’s living her dream riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village,' DeGeneres wrote in the caption. She added, 'Gosh I hope she comes home soon.

' \The video, set to Taylor Swift’s song 'august,' shows de Rossi smiling brightly as she rides her horse along winding trails, open fields, and past classic English cottages. At one point, DeGeneres can be heard in the background asking, 'Are you going to a photo shoot?' De Rossi, dressed in full equestrian gear, laughs and replies, 'No.' The video paints a serene picture of the couple's new chapter in England, following their recent move overseas. DeGeneres' relocation from the glitz of Hollywood to the English countryside follows the return of President Donald Trump to the White House. DeGeneres has confirmed that Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election played a role in her decision to move abroad. The couple sold their luxurious Montecito estate in August and purchased a farmhouse in the U.K. Initially, the move was planned as a part-time getaway. However, after election night, things took a more permanent turn. 'We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,’' DeGeneres said during her first U.K. appearance since relocating, as reported by the BBC. 'And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’ \While DeGeneres has maintained a relatively low profile since stepping out of the spotlight, she has offered fans occasional glimpses of her new rural lifestyle on social media — including horseback rides, chickens, and cozy scenes from their countryside retreat. 'It’s absolutely beautiful,' she said. 'We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.' The comedian added that the couple officially moved in November, right after the election. 'We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life,' she said. 'We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.





