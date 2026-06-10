Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Kris Jenner's Sun-Soaked Mallorca Getaway

A recent holiday off the coast of Mallorca captured the continued affection between Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi alongside their friend Kris Jenner. The trio was photographed enjoying a luxurious superyacht vacation, with DeGeneres and de Rossi sharing a passionate kiss. The getaway follows a playful prank video where DeGeneres startled Jenner, an incident that appears to have been quickly forgiven as they were later seen relaxing together. The friends, joined by Derek C. Blasberg, enjoyed jet skiing and deck-side chats, showcasing their long-standing camaraderie. This trip also connects to a shared history, as Jenner previously officiated the couple's vow renewal ceremony in 2023.

The enduring bonds of friendship and marriage were on full display during a recent Mediterranean vacation. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, her wife Portia de Rossi, and their close friend Kris Jenner were pictured soaking up the sun and enjoying each other's company aboard a luxurious superyacht off the coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The images from Monday highlight the inseparable trio, with the 68-year-old DeGeneres and the 53-year-old de Rossi sharing a moment of obvious affection, captured in a passionate kiss on the deck. The Australian actress, who wrapped a white towel around her bikini bottoms, was seen reaching up to caress her wife's face during their intimate interaction.

Their retreat comes just days after DeGeneres pulled a classic prank on Jenner, a video that quickly went viral for the 70-year-old talent manager's startled and expletive-filled reaction. In the clip, recorded by Derek C. Blasberg, DeGeneres jumped out from behind a corner, frightening an unsuspecting Jenner who was wearing a vibrant multicolor maxi dress. Her shocked scream was followed by laughter and the shouted question, 'What the f*** is wrong with you?!

' Jenner later captioned the Instagram post with a lighthearted acknowledgment of her friend's antics. Despite the scare, any jest seemed completely resolved as the group was later photographed lounging together, chatting amiably in the sun. The vacation itinerary included more than just PDA and pranks; the Hollywood figures also embraced the aquatic environment, taking a pair of jet skis for a exhilarating ride through the calm Mediterranean waters.

This particular getaway is part of a long history of shared experiences between the women. In July 2023, they vacationed together again in Majorca, Spain, with their respective partners, Corey Gamble for Jenner and of course de Rossi for DeGeneres. More significantly, Jenner played a pivotal role in the couple's relationship by officiating their vow renewal ceremony in February 2023. DeGeneres and de Rossi, who originally wed in 2008, decided to celebrate their enduring love with a special ceremony.

De Rossi had cleverly used her birthday party to surprise DeGeneres with the renewal, and a joyous Jenner shared clips from the event on her Instagram, expressing her honor and sending wishes for a lifetime of happiness, love, and laughter. The current trip underscores the deep, supportive friendship that has flourished over the years, with the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan often appearing in the couple's social media posts and vice versa.

While Jenner has also been in the news for personal matters, such as discussing the results of a recent facelift on her daughter Khloe's podcast, this vacation appears to be a pure, sun-drenched celebration of friendship and family, free from drama and filled with the laughter and camaraderie that defines their long-standing relationship





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Kris Jenner Mallorca Vacation PDA Prank Video

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