Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Matthew Wright Following Sudden Death

Ellen DeGeneres announced the sudden death of former executive producer Matthew Wright. Tears flowed as she shared memories and tribute details in a heartfelt video.

Ellen DeGeneres wept openly on Monday while sharing the devastating news regarding the sudden death of Matthew Wright. Wright served as a long-time executive producer for the popular daytime program. The former host described him as a vital component of the production team.

Emotional Tribute From Former Host

DeGeneres broke down in tears during a recent Instagram video. She emphasized that Wright was a genuinely good person who held the show together. He was often the glue that kept the family unit intact during production. God, he was an amazing guy, she reflected emotionally.

Also read Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Lassner Honor Late Executive Producer Matt Wright

She recalled how he frequently made her laugh with unexpected gestures. Wright was known for his intelligence and kindness on set. Everyone loved him, and she expressed deep personal affection. The sudden loss was described as completely shocking by the host.

Career And Professional Legacy Details

Matthew Wright worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 16 years. He joined the production staff in 2006 during the early run. The series concluded its run in 2022 after 19 seasons. He remained with the team until the final episode aired.

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Wright appeared on screen multiple times for humorous segments. DeGeneres shared video highlights of these appearances on Monday. She noted how easy it was to get him on television. The two were planning to collaborate on a new project.

Family And Memorial Plans Described

Wright died while working remotely in Los Angeles recently. He was seen just last week with fellow executive producer Andy Lassner. A GoFundMe page was established for his husband Justin and family. They were both laid off during the summer months this year.

Funeral costs are impossible for the family to bear alone. Funds will transport the body back to New York for burial. A memorial will be set up in Los Angeles for attendees. Remaining money will go into a trust for his niece.

Recent Context And Final Thoughts

The talk show faced significant scandal accusations in 2020. Ten former employees claimed the workplace was hostile internally. DeGeneres addressed these issues during her final episodes. She expressed regret for the environment created under her leadership.

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Now he and Twitch are together, dancing and laughing, she said. The reference points to a pet or spiritual comfort for the family. The community is encouraged to share views in a safe space. Freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach in comments.