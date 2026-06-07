Ellen DeGeneres fights back against woman who sued her over car crash

Ellen DeGeneres is fighting back against a woman who sued her over a 2023 California car crash, claiming she was never served with the legal documents despite the alleged victim saying otherwise.

Ellen DeGeneres is fighting back against a woman who sued her over a 2023 California car crash, claiming she was never served with the legal documents despite the alleged victim saying otherwise.

The woman, who has not been named, filed a lawsuit against DeGeneres in November 2023, alleging that the comedian was responsible for a car accident that occurred on December 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. DeGeneres' lawyers have now filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that the woman was never served with the legal documents and therefore has no grounds to pursue the case.

The motion also claims that the woman's lawyers have been trying to contact DeGeneres' team to discuss a settlement, but that DeGeneres has refused to engage in any negotiations. DeGeneres has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, and has spoken publicly about the importance of taking care of one's mental health. She has also been involved in several high-profile feuds with other celebrities in recent years, including with fellow comedian Kevin Hart.

In a separate incident, DeGeneres was involved in a prank war with her friend, Kylie Jenner. The prank started out with DeGeneres hiding behind a wall, presumably in a Mallorca vacation home where she and Jenner have reportedly been enjoying a getaway with their partners. As a clueless Jenner walked around the corner, wearing a flowing caftan, DeGeneres jumped out and screamed in her face.

Jenner got over her initial fright quickly and later shared the prank via her Instagram account, along with the caption, '@ellendegeneres still at her shenanigans… it never gets old.

' In a recent interview, talk show host Rosie O'Donnell spoke about the end of her friendship with DeGeneres. O'Donnell claimed that DeGeneres had done the opposite of what she had done for her, saying, 'Instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite.

' O'Donnell also spoke about the end of her friendship with DeGeneres, saying, 'I love yalls relationship,' before quoting Kris' cries of terror, '…Shivers all my body…'. DeGeneres has also been involved in a high-profile feud with her former friend, Portia de Rossi. The two were spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2024, but it appears that their friendship has come to an end.

DeGeneres has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, and has spoken publicly about the importance of taking care of one's mental health





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Ellen Degeneres Kylie Jenner Rosie O'donnell Portia De Rossi California Car Crash

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