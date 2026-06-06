Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Sail Mallorca Coast Amid Ongoing UK-US Split

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoyed a private yacht cruise off Mallorca, highlighting their recent moves between the Cotswolds and a new Montecito mansion following their relocation after Donald Trump's 2024 re‑election.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were spotted enjoying a sun‑soaked escape on the coast of Mallorca this week, cruising on a private luxury yacht off Spain's eastern shoreline.

The 68‑year‑old former talk‑show host arrived on the island in casual summer attire - a navy shirt, white trousers and sleek black sunglasses, with a dark brown handbag in hand - while de Rossi opted for a simple white blouse, tan trousers and comfortable sandals, accessorised with a long necklace and brown‑rimmed shades. The couple boarded the waiting vessel and later relaxed on the deck's seating area, sharing light‑hearted conversation as the Mediterranean breeze warmed the day.

The trip comes amid a series of high‑profile moves for the pair since they left the United States following the re‑election of Donald Trump in November 2024. After the election, DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased an £18 million home in England's Cotswolds, seeking the quiet of the English countryside. Their relocation, however, was complicated by severe flooding caused by Storm Bert, which damaged the six‑bedroom property and sparked friction with some local residents over building work.

An insider reported that the couple faced both the natural disaster and neighbor complaints, prompting them to relocate to a nearby residence about a thirty‑minute drive from the original house. Despite the challenges in the UK, the duo has continued to split their time between Europe and the United States.

Late last year they quietly acquired a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California, a sprawling estate that they began showcasing on social media in February when they filmed a backyard video. While some reports suggested they might return permanently to the United States, the couple has indicated they intend to maintain a dual‑residence lifestyle, spending several months each year in Montecito while keeping their primary home in the United Kingdom.

Their recent Mallorca getaway underscores this transatlantic rhythm, as they balance a tranquil English life with occasional indulgent escapes on the Mediterranean sea





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Mallorca Yacht Cotswolds Relocation Montecito Mansion

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