Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Enjoy Yacht Trip Amid Relocation Questions

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were seen on a yacht in Mallorca as speculation continues about their cross-Atlantic living arrangements following their move from the U.S. after Trump's 2024 re-election.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were recently spotted enjoying a leisurely yacht trip off the coast of Mallorca , Spain. The couple, who have been living in the United Kingdom since the 2024 re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, appeared relaxed as they boarded a spacious boat following a sunny stroll along the shore.

DeGeneres, 68, wore a casual navy shirt with white trousers and shoes, carrying a dark brown bag and sporting black sunglasses. De Rossi, 59, opted for a simple white top, tan trousers, and sandals, accessorizing with a long necklace and brown-rimmed sunglasses. Their outing comes amid ongoing media scrutiny about their living arrangements and potential future moves between the U.K. and the United States.

The pair initially purchased an $18 million home in England's Cotswolds region shortly after relocating to avoid Trump's presidency. However, their stay was disrupted by severe flooding from Storm Bert and complaints from neighbors about building work at the property. After these difficulties, they moved to another residence about a thirty-minute drive away.

Despite these challenges, the couple has not ruled out a return to the U.S. Reports indicate they quietly acquired a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California, late last year. While some sources suggest they may spend several months annually at the Montecito property, DeGeneres has publicly confirmed that their move to the U.K. was directly tied to the outcome of the 2024 election.

In an interview with the BBC, when asked if the relocation was because of Trump's re-election, she simply replied, "Yes.

" Although they have been seen at the Montecito home, another insider stated that the couple plans to remain full-time in the U.K. while using the California residence as a seasonal retreat. Their decision reflects the complex considerations faced by high-profile individuals when weighing personal comfort, political climate, and property investments across international borders





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Mallorca Yacht Relocation Montecito Cotswolds Trump U.K. Property

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