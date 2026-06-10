Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Enjoy Romantic PDA-Filled Vacation with Kris Jenner in Mallorca

Celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, accompanied by friend Kris Jenner, are enjoying a vacation in Mallorca, Spain, filled with romantic displays of affection, playful pranks, and water activities. The trip follows a history of shared holidays and a vow renewal ceremony officiated by Jenner.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, 68, and her wife Portia de Rossi, 53, are once again showcasing their enduring love during a luxurious vacation off the coast of Mallorca , Spain.

The pair, who began dating in 2004 and married in 2008, were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while aboard a superyacht with their close friend, Kris Jenner. The intimate moment captured de Rossi caressing DeGeneres' face as they embraced, highlighting the couple's strong bond. DeGeneres opted for a casual gray T-shirt and swim trunks, while de Rossi looked radiant in a patterned black-and-white bikini, later wrapping a white towel around her lower half.

The trio, often referred to as best friends, were also seen enjoying the Mediterranean sun, chatting on deck, and even satisfying their need for speed on jet skis. Adding a layer of playful mischief to the trip, DeGeneres orchestrated a classic prank on Jenner over the weekend, which was documented in a hilarious video shared on Instagram. In the clip, DeGeneres leaps out from behind a corner, startling an unsuspecting Jenner who is dressed in a vibrant multicolor maxi dress.

Jenner's reaction is immediate and explosive, erupting into a fit of laughter while unleashing an expletive-filled rant.

"What the f*** is wrong with you?! " she shouts, clearly startled but quickly finding the humor in the situation. Jenner captioned the post with a playful nod to DeGeneres' antics, writing "@ellendegeneres still at her shenanigans… it never gets old," accompanied by crying-laughing and white heart emojis. The video was recorded by their friend Derek C. Blasberg, underscoring the group's longstanding tradition of sharing joyous, unfiltered moments on social media.

This vacation continues a pattern of the two couples spending significant time together. In July 2023, they traveled to Majorca, Spain with their respective partners-Jenner's beau Corey Gamble and DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi.

Furthermore, Jenner holds a special place in the couple's relationship, having officiated their vow renewal ceremony in February 2023. DeGeneres had surprised de Rossi with the ceremony during her birthday party, and Jenner later shared a clip on Instagram, expressing her honor and wishing them a lifetime of happiness, love, and laughter.

Meanwhile, Jenner has recently been in the spotlight for other reasons, including addressing the results of her facelift performed by Dr. Steven M. Levine on her daughter Khloe's podcast, where she refuted claims of dissatisfaction. Despite the various headlines, these images from Mallorca emphasize a simple, enduring truth: a long-lasting marriage and a powerful friendship, punctuated by laughter, affection, and a shared love for spectacular vacations





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Ellen Degeneres Portia De Rossi Kris Jenner Vacation Mallorca PDA Prank Superyacht Vow Renewal Celebrity Friendship

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