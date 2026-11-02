Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Lassner Honor Late Executive Producer Matt Wright

Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Lassner pay tribute to executive producer Matt Wright following his passing on October 30 in Los Angeles, highlighting his kindness and the family's urgent financial needs.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Matt Wright, the long-serving executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who died on Friday, October 30. Wright passed away in an unexpected tragedy while working remotely in Los Angeles, leaving behind a devastated family and colleagues who described him as a kind and integral part of the television program.

DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute and Grief

Ellen DeGeneres expressed her profound shock and sorrow in an emotional statement on Monday, November 2. The 68-year-old comedian revealed that she was in the process of working on a new project with Wright, which they were supposed to begin shortly before his death. DeGeneres recalled how Wright would frequently surprise her and emphasized his intelligence, kindness, and the universal affection he commanded among the staff and audience.

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DeGeneres also took a moment to honor the memory of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on his birthday. On Sunday, September 29, she posted a message on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday and stating that she misses him every day. She shared a photograph of herself embracing Boss on the stage of The Ellen Show, a show where Wright originally introduced the DJ to viewers.

Wright's Family Announces Passing and Financial Hardship

The family of Matt Wright released a statement confirming his death occurred in Los Angeles while he was working from home. The family noted that Wright's husband, Justin, his father, sister, and niece are currently in New York. They expressed a desperate need to be reunited for a proper goodbye, highlighting the logistical and emotional challenges of the sudden loss.

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The family disclosed that both Matt and Justin Wright were laid off in the summer, which created significant financial strain. They explained that the unexpected costs associated with transporting Matt's body from Los Angeles to New York, as well as funeral and memorial expenses, are impossible for the family to bear without assistance. They asked for support from friends who knew Matt's full character and kindness.

Colleague Andy Lassner Details Last Moments and Tribute

Andy Lassner, the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also paid tribute to Wright. Lassner recalled taking photos of Wright visiting the set during the taping of the Halloween show on Thursday, just hours before Wright passed away. He described the team as being in shock at the suddenness of the event and emphasized the depth of love Wright showed in his personal relationships.

Lassner highlighted Wright's devotion to his mother, noting that Wright flew back and forth from Los Angeles to New York almost every weekend before her death. He stated that Wright offered the same depth of love to his friendships, and his heart breaks for Justin, the rest of the family, and all their colleagues. Lassner expressed regret that they did not have more time with their friend and colleague.

GoFundMe Campaign Supports Family and Niece

A GoFundMe page created by Wright's family seeks to raise funds for travel costs to bring Justin and the family together for funeral arrangements. The campaign also aims to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services in Los Angeles. The family emphasized the urgent need for financial support to handle these immediate expenses.

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Any funds raised above the initial costs for travel and funeral services will be set up in a trust for Wright's niece, Sami. The family described Sami as Wright's pride and joy. The campaign appeals to anyone who has been in Wright's orbit, encouraging them to donate and share the link with others who appreciated his humor, encouragement, and generous spirit.