Ellen Burstein To Receive Gotham Film Awards' Performer Tribute

Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn has been set to receive the Performer Tribute at the 2026 Gotham Film Awards.

‘Elsinore’s Andrew Scott To Receive Palm Springs’ Desert Palm Achievement Award, ActorThe tribute will celebrate Burstyn’s body of work across film, TV and theater and her longstanding leadership in the New York arts community via her work with the Actors Studio, organizer the Gotham Film & Media Institute said.

It comes as Burstyn most recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s buzzy short filmGotham Awards Film Nominations Led By ‘The Invite’, ‘Tender Loving Care’, ‘All Of A Sudden’ & MoreMaggie Gyllenhaal On Telling Women’s Stories; Casting Ellen Burstyn & Dakota Johnson In ‘Flesh Impact’ – Busan “For nearly seven decades, Ellen Burstyn has brought fearless honesty and extraordinary emotional depth to every stage and screen she has graced,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

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“From, her performances have helped define American cinema. Her remarkable achievements in film, television, and theater are matched by her dedication to nurturing fellow artists. We are honored to celebrate her enduring influence and a body of work that continues to inspire generations of audiences and filmmakers.

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”Burstyn joins an honorees list for this year’s Gotham Film Awards that already includes Danny Boyle, who is receiving the Gotham Director Tribute for Ink;‘Saturday Night Live’ Hits 2-Year Viewership High With Host Druski