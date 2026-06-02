Elle Macpherson Embraces Hippy-Chic Bohemian Style During Prague Holiday with Partner Doyle Bramhall

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson, 62, showcases a relaxed hippy-chic look while on holiday in Prague with her partner Doyle Bramhall. The wellness entrepreneur swaps glamorous gowns for an off-duty ensemble of an olive vest, red harem pants, and mala beads, reflecting her ongoing shift towards a natural, bohemian lifestyle centered on wellness, yoga, and meditation.

Elle Macpherson was embracing hippy-chic as she stepped out in Prague this week. The Australian supermodel is on holiday with her partner, American musician Doyle Bramhall , with the pair embracing the bohemian life in the European city.

The 62-year-old left her glamorous frocks at home and went incognito in an off-duty look, easily blending in with the locals. Elle wore her hair up in a loose bun, with the semi-matted strands giving off an alternative vibe. She chose an ensemble that matched her free-spirited energy, including a short, olive green vest and red harem pants. The wellness company owner also wore a string of mala beads and donned sunglasses to shield her famous face.

Other images taken on the trip show Elle catching up with equally laid-back friends and taking part in yoga and meditation sessions. The stripped-back look is in keeping with Elle's increasingly bohemian lifestyle in recent years. Once living the highlife as an international supermodel, Elle has since embraced a more natural, healthy regime. She previously shared how her beauty philosophy has been influenced by her interest in wellness.

'When it comes to beauty, I have always believed that when you're well within, it shows on your skin,' she wrote on social media. 'Healthy, glowing skin is both a reflection of your spirit and the supreme intelligence of the natural world expressing itself through you. ' Elle has attributed her ageless beauty to nourishing her body correctly and supplementing with natural vitamins.

She recently shared an old interview she did on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today, discussing her diet and how she looks so flawless as she ages.

'When I turned 50 I wasn't feeling very well and I wasn't looking very well,' Elle said. 'I noticed my skin, hair, and weight... I was just not feeling inspired, I had sugar cravings, and poor digestion.

' She continued: 'So, I went to my nutritionist and said listen, something is wrong, I need to address my lifestyle. 'She said I was taking a lot of synthetic vitamins so she put me on a powerful multivitamin, prebiotic, and probiotic powder. 'So I started taking it because I was kind of malnourished and I wasn't sleeping much and I wasn't eating enough fruit and vegetables and I was drinking too much coffee.

' The model said after being on this new nutrition plan for a month and taking this natural multivitamin, her life was 'transformed'. She explained: 'I saw such a change and my friend, who is now my CEO, said,"What are you doing you look amazing?

" and I told her I was taking this green powder and it's changed my life'. Elle's dramatic transformation led her to start her own natural supplement business and wellness empire, WelleCo





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Elle Macpherson Bohemian Style Hippy-Chic Wellness Holiday Prague Doyle Bramhall Natural Supplements Welleco

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