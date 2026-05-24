Elle Kennedy on Adaptation of 'Off Campus' TV Show and the Balancing Act Between Authenticity and Changes

Author Elle Kennedy discusses her experience with the adaptation of her popular book series, Off Campus, for a TV show on Prime Video. She explains her involvement in the creative process, the challenges of adapting a book series for film or television, and her preference for certain relationship dynamics to be captured on screen from the book.

Kennedy took to TikTok on Saturday, May 23, to answer a question, which read, "From all of the changes that happened in the TV show, which one was your favorite and why?

" She replied, "I think it makes a lot of sense. Loved loved loved Allie and Dean's JLo/maverick dance and them having this wild tension even before their hookup (in the book the hookup happens right off the bat).

" The TV adaptation of the Off Campus book series by Kennedy, available on Prime Video, follows an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and the challenges of being in the public eye. The show, which premiered on May 13, has encountered criticism for its depiction of relationships and has been praised for its portrayal of the hockey world.

Off Campus author Elle Kennedy, who was not involved in the day-to-day process of the show, offered feedback on the scripts and collaborated with the showrunners to ensure the book's representation. The main cast members have found success in their personal dating lives, mirroring the fictional characters. There have been discussions about adapting books for film or television, with Kennedy expressing her preference for the relationship between Dean and Allie to be captured in the show.

The author further explained the collaborative process between her, the showrunners, and the creative team while emphasizing her focus on the relationship dynamics of the characters





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