Elle Ferguson claims $23,600 Louis Vuitton jewellery box beats having children, ignites online firestorm

Influencer Elle Ferguson compares a pricey Louis Vuitton seashell jewellery box to motherhood, prompting a split reaction from followers and fellow celebrities, while reviving past controversies around her fashion choices.

Controversial social media personality Elle Ferguson sparked a fresh wave of debate after she suggested that a high‑priced designer jewellery box could be a preferable alternative to motherhood.

The 41‑year‑old, who has never had children, posted a short video on Instagram on Tuesday while walking through a Louis Vuitton boutique. In the clip she beams at the camera, cradling a seashell‑shaped box that the French luxury house sells for $23,600. The box is made from the brand’s signature monogram‑coated canvas, lined with blue microfibre, and finished with brass hardware that shines in the boutique’s lighting.

Over the footage she added a caption that directly compared the box with a parent’s experience: “Just saw someone from high school post a photo with their three kids asking ‘What could be better than this? ’. Respectfully – a $23,600 LV Seashell Box. ” She tried to soften the statement by appending “Take it with a grain of salt,” but the disclaimer did little to stop the torrent of reactions that followed.

The comment section quickly filled with polarized opinions. Some users lambasted Ferguson for what they perceived as a flippant dismissal of children, writing remarks such as “Kids are much better than a cheesy Louis Vuitton shell jewellery case” and “A LV seashell box will never say ‘Mamma ti voglio un mondo di bene’. ” Others questioned the authenticity of the endorsement, wondering whether she had been paid to showcase the product.

A few skeptics even joked that they would not accept the box for free if they didn’t have kids, while others demanded to know the exact amount of any possible sponsorship. In contrast, a small but vocal segment of her audience agreed with her sentiment, with comments like “I have three kids, and yes you’re right” and “Nailed it!! We all want one. ” Even among Ferguson’s influencer peers there was a mixture of support and amusement.

Fellow content creator Elle Gonsalves, known for her viral “118 reasons not to have kids” list, replied with a enthusiastic “Hell yeah. ” Model‑mother Simone Holtznagel responded with a string of laughing emojis, while Bianca Roccisano, founder of Booby Tape, wrote “I’m crying,” and eyebrow specialist Kristin Fisher quipped “This is too good. ” The post also revived memories of Ferguson’s previous controversies.

In 2025 she drew criticism for wearing a Loewe autumn collection dress that many deemed unflattering, and she previously made headlines when she left the television renovation series The Block in 2022. Despite the backlash, the latest video has kept her at the center of online conversation, illustrating how luxury fashion, personal choice and the cultural debate over parenthood continue to intersect in the digital age





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