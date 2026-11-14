Elle Fanning Upcoming Movies: The Hunger Games, The Nightingale

Elle Fanning's upcoming film slate includes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and The Nightingale, showcasing her range across sci-fi, drama, and thriller genres.

Elle Fanning has built a distinctive career defined by her ability to inhabit complex, often contradictory characters across multiple genres. From her early breakthrough roles to her recent Academy Award nomination, she has consistently demonstrated a range that allows her to shift from comedic timing to deep, nuanced insecurity. As the industry prepares for her upcoming slate of high-profile projects, her next roles promise to explore themes of power, survival, and professional ambition in distinctly different settings.

Academy Recognition and Recent Roles

In 2026, Elle Fanning earned her first Academy Award nomination for supporting actress for her performance in Sentimental Value. The role required her to portray an American star navigating the pressures of a deeply personal project by a Norwegian filmmaker. This performance highlighted the insecurity that can persist even amidst significant professional success, marking a departure from the more confident characters she played in previous years.

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Previously, her role as Catherine in Hulu's The Great for three seasons allowed her to showcase a character who was both admirable and ridiculous. She played a woman attempting to modernize Russia while expecting immense appreciation for her efforts. This role provided a platform for her to balance comedic confidence with the entertainment value of her character's failures.

Her work in The Neon Demon presented a different dynamic, where she played an aspiring model who gradually realizes the influence her beauty affords her. In that role, she explored a character who enjoyed her growing power, even when it made her difficult to like. This contrast between her recent award-nominated role and earlier performances illustrates her versatility as an actor.

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Star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Elle Fanning will take on the role of Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel set before the events of the original saga. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on November 20, 2026, under the direction of Francis Lawrence. This casting follows Elizabeth Banks, who previously portrayed Effie in the main series.

In this film, Effie meets Haymitch Abernathy long before he becomes Katniss Everdeen's reluctant mentor. Fanning's character serves as a stylist preparing a teenage tribute from District 12, played by Joseph Zada, for the 50th Hunger Games. The narrative focuses on the uneasy dynamic between Effie and Haymitch as they begin their professional relationship.

The assignment serves as Effie's first major styling opportunity, representing a chance for her to prove herself within the Capitol. For Haymitch, however, the task is part of a desperate preparation for an arena from which he may never return. This difference in perspective creates tension early in their relationship, contrasting with the protective bond Effie eventually forms with Katniss and Peeta in later films.

The story explores how the Capitol turns children's deaths into entertainment, with Effie's job being to make Haymitch a figure the audience wants to watch. This cycle of exploitation is central to the plot, as the stylist and the tributes are forced into a system that prioritizes spectacle over human life. Fans of the franchise can expect a deeper look into the characters' origins before the events of the original series.

Family Drama in The Nightingale

Elle Fanning stars alongside her real-life older sister, Dakota Fanning, in the film The Nightingale. The movie is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027, and is directed by Michael Morris. The screenplay is written by Dana Stevens and is adapted from Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name.

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Elle plays Isabelle, an eighteen-year-old headstrong woman who joins the French Resistance during the Nazi occupation. Her sister Dakota plays Vianne, a mother whose primary concern is the safety of her daughter. The film contrasts Isabelle's determination to fight against the oppressive regime with Vianne's fear that resistance could endanger her child.

In the story, Vianne's husband has gone to war, leaving her to protect their daughter while living under the watch of a German captain. Vianne cannot share Isabelle's willingness to take risks without considering the potential consequences for her family. This creates a conflict where Vianne's caution may feel like a lack of faith to Isabelle, while Isabelle's defiance may leave Vianne feeling that her daughter's safety is being dismissed.

Legal Thriller Discretion Expected

In the upcoming thriller Discretion, Elle Fanning plays Lenny, a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm. The film is set to release in 2027 and is available via Paramount+. The plot centers on Lenny's discovery of a secret involving nondisclosure agreements that puts her at odds with her mentor.

Nicole Kidman plays Sharon, the powerful partner at the firm who makes the discovery dangerous for someone still trying to establish herself. Sharon's position means Lenny cannot question her as an equal, creating a high-stakes environment where speaking up could jeopardize Lenny's future at the firm.

The story explores the difficulty of investigating one's employer when the person being questioned holds significant power over your career. Lenny's role as a summer associate challenges her to navigate this power dynamic while trying to build a career in a corporate environment that prioritizes discretion over transparency. This role adds another layer to Fanning's diverse portfolio of upcoming projects.