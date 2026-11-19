Elle and Dakota Fanning reunite as sisters in the WWII drama The Nightingale. Watch the new trailer featuring their intense roles against the German occupation.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning will portray estranged sisters Isabelle Rossignol and Vianne Mauriac in the new historical drama The Nightingale. Based on Kristin Hannah's global book phenomenon, the film marks the first time these real-life siblings appear together on screen. The story follows two women forced to take separate, dangerous paths during World War II while fighting for survival and freedom.

The Nightingale Trailer Reveals Sisters Paths

The newly released trailer opens with the two sisters, Isabelle Rossignol played by Elle Fanning and Vianne Mauriac played by Dakota Fanning, talking in bed. Vianne warns Isabelle about the distance to her unknown destination, asking if she is really walking ninety kilometers from Paris. The footage shows fighter planes attacking civilians on a road where everyone appears to be killed except for Isabelle. She responds that everyone is walking and that they have to do something.

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German Invasion Forces Resistance Roles

The footage depicts the German invasion of Paris and its significant impact on the sisters' lives. As they face the constant threat of enemy forces, both women fight for survival and seek ways to resist the occupation. Isabelle appears to take on a dangerous undercover role, potentially working as an agent to fight against the occupying forces. The narrative highlights their courage in the face of a hostile and deadly environment.

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Film Crew and Production Details

Dana Stevens and Ann Peacock wrote the screenplay adapting it from Hannah's novel of the same name. The production features strong backing with the Fanning sisters producing the film alongside others. The director helms this historical feature and is known for directing episodes of Better Call Saul. This collaboration brings a fresh dynamic to the genre with its focus on female resilience and historical accuracy.

Impact on Historical Cinema Genre

The casting of Elle and Dakota Fanning together offers a unique perspective on the World War II era for modern audiences. Their prior work includes notable performances in various genres, but this project stands out as a serious historical drama. The film promises to explore the personal costs of war through the lens of two distinct characters. Critics and fans are anticipating how their chemistry will translate to the screen in this emotionally charged story.