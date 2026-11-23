Elle and Dakota Fanning headline The Nightingale, adapting Kristin Hannah's bestseller. The WWII drama releases March 19 with a powerful trailer featuring the sisters' first onscreen collaboration.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning have finally acted opposite one another for the first time in the big screen adaptation of Kristin Hannah's 2015 best-selling novel, The Nightingale. The new trailer for the Second World War drama has sent fans wild, showcasing the siblings in the demanding roles of two very different sisters navigating life in Nazi-occupied France.

The Nightingale Story and Characters

The film charts the divergent paths of Vianne, played by Dakota Fanning, and Isabelle Mauriac, portrayed by Elle Fanning. Vianne is a married schoolteacher whose husband is either away or captured, focusing intently on keeping her daughter and family safe after a German captain moves into her home. In stark contrast, Isabelle pushes for active resistance against the Germans, declaring that ordinary people like them must stand up and fight back.

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Isabelle is depicted holding a gun while looking in a mirror under the threat of a Nazi soldier quartered in their residence. She takes on resistance work, telling members of the party that women are often overlooked to her advantage. Her rebellious actions begin to influence her older sister, who is later seen guiding young Jewish children to hide in a convent as deportations escalate.

Cast and Behind the Scenes

Beyond the Fanning sisters, the cast features Edmund Donovan as Gaetan Dubois, the French Resistance fighter and primary love interest of Isabelle. Mark Rylance portrays the sisters' estranged father, while Nina Morgan takes on the role of Sarah de Champlain. Shira Haas plays Sarah's mother, Rachel de Champlain, who is a close friend of Vianne.

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Principal photography took place in Budapest starting in March last year. The production has faced years of pandemic-related delays and a director change from Mélanie Laurent to Michael Morris. The project is produced by Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, continuing her streak of adapting female-led bestsellers.

Fan Reaction and Release Dates

Fans reacted to the trailer with enthusiasm, with one viewer stating they had been waiting for this film for so long and expecting it to be epic and emotional. Another fan noted they were literally thrilled for two real sisters playing sisters in an amazing story, while others praised the fantastic visuals and talent.

Although both sisters have acted since childhood, with Elle briefly playing a younger version of Dakota's character in I Am Sam, this marks their first ever onscreen collaboration. The film is scheduled for its US release on March 19 next year. A release date in the UK has not yet been announced.