Ella Langley dominates the 2026 CMA Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year and five other major categories, marking a historic night in Nashville.

Ella Langley achieved a historic sweep at the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Nashville. The Alabama-born singer secured the prestigious Entertainer of the Year title, alongside wins for Female Vocalist, Single, Song, and Album of the Year. Her victory night was anchored by the success of her hit single "Choosin' Texas" and her album "Dandelion." Langley's dominance set the tone for the star-studded event broadcast from Bridgestone Arena.

Ella Langley Wins Entertainer and Music Awards

Ella Langley claimed the top prize of Entertainer of the Year, defeating notable competitors including host Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. This achievement cements her status as a leading force in modern country music for 2026. Langley also took home the awards for Single, Song, and Album of the Year. Her single "Choosin' Texas" won both Single and Song of the Year, while her second studio album "Dandelion" was named Album of the Year. Langley led the nominations with nine total nods heading into the ceremony.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

Host Lainey Wilson Celebrates Friend's Historic Sweep

CMA Awards host Lainey Wilson brought a theatrical flair to the stage to support her country superstar friend Ella Langley. Wilson arrived holding a bedazzled broom, a symbolic gesture referencing Langley's expected dominance. During Langley's acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year, the host made her entrance to present the prop. Wilson told Langley, "What did I tell you? I said I was gonna bring you a bedazzled broom cause I knew you was gonna sweep, girl!" Langley responded with gratitude, stating, "Thank you, CMAs. I have had the best night. I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life."

Competition Includes Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert

The race for Single of the Year was highly contested, featuring hits from multiple genre giants. Taylor Swift's track "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the "Toy Story 5" film was a key contender in the category. Ella Langley's own "Be Her" and Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo" also received nominations. Cody Johnson contributed "The Fall" to the field of contenders. Despite the high-profile competition, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" emerged victorious. Miranda Lambert and Luke Dick were also present to accept awards on behalf of Langley during the ceremony.

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Brooks & Dunn Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

The ceremony honored country music legends Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Taylor Swift presented the award to the duo during the live broadcast. The presentation was preceded by a tribute performance headlined by Halestorm. Halestorm performed an electric, rock-infused version of "Boot Scootin' Boogie." The tribute continued with performances by Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Hardy, and Luke Bryan. The group performed hits including "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)," "Hard Workin' Man," "Hillbilly Deluxe," and "Play Something Country." Kix Brooks accepted the award, joking, "I love to hear myself talk, and I've actually run out of things to say. Thanks for making us famous."

Ella Langley Performs and Celebrates Night's Success

Ella Langley actively participated in the broadcast beyond her award wins. She performed her song "Loving Life Again" accompanied by a string quartet shortly after receiving her first award. The performance highlighted the musical versatility that contributed to her winning Album of the Year. The event concluded with Langley still on stage, having secured five major titles in one night. The wins for "Dandelion" and "Choosin' Texas" solidified her position at the peak of the country music industry in 2026.