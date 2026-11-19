Ella Langley dominated the 60th CMA Awards, winning Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Single, and Album of the Year. The ceremony honored legacy acts and celebrated country music's biggest stars in Nashville.

Ella Langley claimed a historic victory at the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards held on Wednesday, November 18, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The rising country star secured four major honors, establishing herself as the night's most celebrated artist. She won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year. These wins capped off a dominant evening where she bested formidable competition from across the industry.

Langeley's Four Major Category Victories

Lainey Wilson hosted the ceremony for the third consecutive year, guiding the event with her signature charm. Entering the night, Ella Langley led all artists with nine nominations, significantly ahead of Miranda Lambert's seven and the five nominations each received by Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West. Her status as a front-runner was confirmed before the show began when the seven-minute music video for "Choosin' Texas" was named Music Video of the Year. This early recognition set the stage for her sweeping success during the main broadcast.

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The first major award of the evening went to Single of the Year, which Langley took home for "Choosin' Texas." The track defeated her own "Be Her," Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You," Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo," and "The Fall" by Cody Johnson. Shortly after, the songwriters behind the hit also won Song of the Year. The accolade went to Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor, highlighting the collaborative strength behind the hit single. These dual wins for the same track underscored its massive impact on the country music landscape this year.

Langley's momentum continued as she won Album of the Year for "Dandelion." The album defeated strong contenders including Zach Top's "Ain't In It For My Health," Kacey Musgraves' "Middle of Nowhere," Parker McCollum's self-titled LP, and "The Way I Am" by Luke Combs. Following this, she secured the Female Vocalist of the Year award. She beat out Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and host Lainey Wilson for the title. The win solidified her transition from a breakout hitmaker to a central figure in country music.

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Top Honors and Competitor Highlights

The night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Ella Langley. She beat out Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson for the prestigious title. This win marked a significant milestone in her career, recognizing her sustained growth and fan engagement. In the male vocal category, Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year. This marked his ninth win in this category, and he dedicated the award to his late mother, Carol, adding an emotional layer to his acceptance.

Other major awards recognized long-standing talent and new duos. Brooks & Dunn won Vocal Duo of the Year, celebrating their enduring partnership. The Red Clay Strays took home the Vocal Group of the Year award. Acoustic guitarist Charley Worsham won Musician of the Year, a notable achievement following his recent induction into the Grand Ole Opry and a Grammy nomination for his traditional country album "Once Upon a Second Time Around." These wins highlighted the depth of talent across various facets of the genre.

Celebrated Tributes and Live Performances

The ceremony opened with a poignant tribute to Dolly Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80. Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performed a moving rendition of "I Will Always Love You" to honor the country music legend. This tribute set a respectful tone for the evening, acknowledging the genre's roots while celebrating its current stars. The show balanced reverence for history with excitement for the future, creating a memorable atmosphere for attendees and viewers.

A major performance highlight featured Taylor Swift, who appeared on stage for the first time in 13 years. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner performed a medley of "Our Song" and "I Knew It, I Knew You." She was accompanied by a star-studded lineup including Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, and Keith Urban. The collaboration drew significant attention and served as a centerpiece of the broadcast.

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Other artists delivered memorable performances throughout the night. Chris Stapleton performed a duet with Mumford & Sons, debuting their live track "Here" from the album "Prizefighter." The show also featured performances by Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and The Red Clay Strays. These performances showcased the diversity and energy of the current country music scene, engaging audiences with a mix of hits and new material.

Industry Recognition and Future Implications

The presence of high-profile presenters added prestige to the awards. Michael Bublé, Jessica Chastain, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Glen Powell, Shaboozey, and Darius Rucker took to the stage to announce winners. Their participation underscored the event's broad appeal and cross-genre influence. The success of Ella Langley and the recognition of legacy acts signal a dynamic era for country music. The awards reflect both the preservation of tradition and the rise of new voices. The event concluded with a celebration of the artists who define the genre in 2025.