Ella Langley dominated the 2026 CMA Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year and five other categories. Taylor Swift also returned to the stage for a major performance.

Ella Langley made history at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 18, 2026, by claiming the prestigious Entertainer of the Year honor. This top distinction solidified her status as the night's most dominant force, as she successfully defended her title in a highly competitive field. Langley swept every category for which she received a nomination, demonstrating an unprecedented level of industry approval during the ceremony held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Langley Dominates Categories with Record Nominations

The rising country star led all performers with nine nominations, tying an all-time record previously held by Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen for the most nods received by a female artist in a single year. Langley's wins included Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for her hit track Choosin' Texas. She also took home the Album of the Year award for Dandelion, a project that required two years of intensive work to complete.

Also read Ella Langley sweeps 2026 CMA Awards, wins entertainer of year

During her acceptance speeches, Langley expressed deep emotion, telling the audience she was at a loss for words. She dedicated her success to her lifelong dedication to the genre, stating she never had a backup plan. She emphasized that her journey began with playing cover gigs for tips and that she would continue performing regardless of fame. The audience responded with a standing ovation for her Album of the Year win.

Taylor Swift Returns to Bridge Past and Present

Taylor Swift made a significant return to the CMA Awards stage after a ten-year absence, having last attended in 2016. Her single, I Knew It, I Knew You, was nominated for Single of the Year, but the award ultimately went to Ella Langley. Despite the loss, Swift cheered enthusiastically for Langley from the audience, showcasing a supportive spirit between two of the genre's biggest stars.

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Swift performed on stage for the first time in thirteen years, opening with her nominated single before transitioning into her classic hit Our Song. The performance marked a major cultural moment, drawing attention from fans who had waited over a decade to see her perform at the event. Her presence underscored the star power defining this year's awards ceremony.

Major Performances and Industry Milestones

Lainey Wilson served as the host for the third consecutive year, bringing her signature humor to the event. She presented Ella Langley with a bedazzled broom to symbolize her sweeping of the awards. Wilson also performed her hit song Just A Woman and competed for Entertainer of the Year, a category she won in 2023 and 2025.

Brooks and Dunn achieved a historic milestone by winning Vocal Duo of the Year for the seventeenth time in a row. The legendary duo also received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by Taylor Swift. This double recognition highlighted their enduring influence on country music across generations.

Emotional Tributes and Collaborative Moments

The ceremony featured several emotional segments, including a tribute by Zach Top to veteran and military families. Top surprised one family with the return of their son from service, creating a poignant moment during the broadcast. Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year and dedicated his award to his mother, who passed away the previous year. He encouraged fans to follow their dreams in his acceptance speech.

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Notable performances included Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris singing Horses and Divorces, referencing their previously rumored feud. Maren Morris also performed Snakeskin Boots with Ella Langley on stage. Tim McGraw gave an intimate performance of Don't Take the Girl, celebrating his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Megan Moroney closed the night with a powerful vocal performance of Beautiful Things on a pink guitar.