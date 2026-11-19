Ella Langley won six awards at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, setting a new record for the most CMA Awards' wins in one night.

Ella Langley accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year at “The 60th Annual CMA Awards,” live from Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Ella Langley won six awards at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, setting a new record for the most CMA Awards' wins in one night.

Langley broke the previous record of five awards one in a single night, which was first set by Johnny Cash in 1969 and later tied by Vince Gill in 1993, Alan Jackson in 2002 andThe ceremony opened with a tribute to Dolly Parton, as Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson performed "I Will Always Love You.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

" Taylor Swift also stunned the audience with her first performance since 2013, singing "I Knew It, I Knew You" and "Our Song" from her debut album. She started the performance backstage, featuring artists Eric Church, Wilson and Brooks & Dunn in the hilarious introduction. Taylor Swift on the red carpet at “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Langley won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for "Dandelion" for the first time, while also receiving trophies for her hit song "Choosin' Texas.

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" "This song is the gift that just keeps on giving," Langley said while accepting an award for the single. Langley became emotional when she accepted Album of the Year for "Dandelion," which she said took two years to make. During her acceptance speeches, she thanked God and her team, including Miranda Lambert, who she has said has been a great role model in the industry.

"This is something I've wanted to do with my life the whole time. I'm at a loss of words. I don't even know what to say. I'm just so grateful that I get to do what I do and that I get to do it with the people I love doing it with," Langley said.

Chris Stapleton accepted the award for Male Vocalist of the Year and dedicated it to his mother, who he said passed away around this time last year. He performed alongside Mumford & Sons during the ceremony. Wilson debuted a new song, "Just a Woman," with a powerful performance at the show. Other performances included a tribute to Brooks & Dunn from Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King.

Swift presented Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, which has also been given to Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, to name a few. Tucker Wetmore performed in the center of a ring of fire, and Megan Moroney performed her Song of the Year nomination, "Beautiful Things," while elevated over Bridgestone Arena.

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