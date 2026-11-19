Ella Langley dominates the 2026 CMA Awards, winning Entertainer of the Year and three other top honors at the 60th annual ceremony in Nashville.

The 60th annual Country Music Association Awards concluded on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, with a historic victory for Ella Langley at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The Alabama-born singer dominated the night, securing the coveted Entertainer of the Year title and sweeping several other major categories.

Langley outperformed top rivals including host Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton in the race for the industry's highest honor.

Langley Dominates Awards Ceremony

Also read Ella Langley Sweeps 2026 CMA Awards with Five Wins Dominating Over Taylor Swift Nominations

Ella Langley's performance at the 2026 event was unprecedented, as she took home four distinct awards during the broadcast. She claimed Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for her hit track Choosin' Texas. Additionally, she won Album of the Year for her second studio record, Dandelion, which critics described as having an old-soul country sound. Her nine nominations at the start of the evening translated directly into tangible recognition from her peers.

Host Lainey Wilson Celebrates Rival

CMA Awards host Lainey Wilson used her platform to celebrate Langley's success with a humorous gesture. Wilson appeared on stage with a bedazzled broom to wish her friend well before Langley won Entertainer of the Year. When Langley accepted the award, stating she could quit tomorrow and still have the best career of her life, Wilson replied, "What did I tell you? I said I was gonna bring you a bedazzled broom cause I knew you was gonna sweep, girl!" The moment highlighted the camaraderie among the evening's top stars.

Taylor Swift Presents Lifetime Achievement Award

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Taylor Swift returned to the stage to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to the duo Brooks & Dunn. The presentation followed a tribute performance featuring Halestorm, Marcus King, Brothers Osborne, Hardy, and Luke Bryan. The artists performed a medley of the duo's biggest hits, including Boot Scootin' Boogie and Rock My World (Little Country Girl). Kix Brooks accepted the award on behalf of the group, joking that he had run out of things to say after thanking the audience for making them famous.

Competitive Field in Major Categories

The competition in the major award categories was fierce, featuring high-profile nominations from across the genre. In the Single of the Year category, Langley's Choosin' Texas beat out Taylor Swift's I Knew It, I Knew You from the Toy Story 5 film soundtrack. Other nominees in that category included Be Her by Langley, Somewhere Over Laredo by Lainey Wilson, and The Fall by Cody Johnson. Swift also appeared during the broadcast to present awards, adding to the star-studded nature of the event.

Nashville Event Highlights Country Music

The ceremony, broadcast live from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, showcased the current state of country music through performances and accolades. Ella Langley's rise to the top of the industry was the central narrative of the night, solidifying her status as a leading force in contemporary country. The event concluded with Langley's acceptance speech and performances, marking a significant milestone in her career and for the 60th iteration of the awards show."