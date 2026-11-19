Ella Langley dominates the 2026 CMA Awards, securing Entertainer of the Year and three other top honors at the 60th annual ceremony in Nashville.

Ella Langley completely dominated the 2026 Country Music Association Awards by securing four major trophies during the 60th annual ceremony. The Alabama-born singer claimed the industry's top honor, Entertainer of the Year, defeating a formidable field that included host Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. This historic sweep cemented Langley's status as the leading force in contemporary country music for the current year.

Langley's victory for Entertainer of the Year capped a flawless evening that began and ended with her accepting awards. She first won Single of the Year for her track Choosin' Texas, beating out Taylor Swift's song for the Toy Story 5 film titled I Knew It, I Knew You. Her own Be Her, Wilson's Somewhere Over Laredo, and Johnson's The Fall were also nominated in that fierce category. Moments later, the same song secured Song of the Year, proving its profound impact on the industry.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Hosts, Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

Completing her quartet of wins, Langley was honored as Female Vocalist and won Album of the Year for her project Dandelion. The record was described as a thrilling, old-soul country release that resonated deeply with voters. Expressing her gratitude and surprise, Langley noted that her lip was quivering and she was at a loss for words, joking that she could quit tomorrow and still have the best career of her life.

Taylor Swift made a highly anticipated return to the CMA Awards stage, performing her new track I Knew It, I Knew You. This marked her first appearance at the ceremony in 13 years and a decade since her last performance. The pop superstar integrated elements of her 2006 country hit Our Song into the set, rekindling her connection with the country music roots that launched her career.

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Swift was joined on stage by Keith Urban on banjo, delivering a performance that reminded audiences why she was once named the youngest Entertainer of the Year in the show's history 17 years ago. Her presence added significant star power to an evening already filled with major performances and emotional tributes to country music legends. The return was hailed as a treat in a night full of them.

The ceremony opened with a powerful tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80. Host Lainey Wilson duetted Parton's I Will Always Love You with Vince Gill, celebrating the icon's enduring legacy. Wilson and Brad Paisley also performed a humorous monologue featuring modern parodies of classic songs, updating Loretta Lynn's Coal Miner's Daughter to Data Miner's Daughter and Willie Nelson's Always On My Mind to Always On My Phone.

Other notable performances included Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert duetting Horses & Divorces, which resolved their past tensions with a norteño accordion arrangement. Tim McGraw sang Don't Take the Girl, while Megan Moroney performed Beautiful Things. Combs sang Miss You Here, and Langley joined Lambert for a country-disco rendition of Snakeskin Boots. Mumford & Sons teamed with Stapleton for Here, leading to Stapleton winning Male Vocalist of the Year for a ninth time.

Lainey Wilson performed a brand new song titled Just A Woman, while modern traditionalist Zach Top debuted a bluegrass track called Moonshine. Before leaving the stage, Dierks Bentley joined Top for a tribute to the late John Anderson, singing his 1983 single Swingin. The evening also saw Tucker Wetmore perform Who Told You That with a brass band, followed by songs from Hank Williams Jr.

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Stephen Wilson Jr. was named Best New Artist, winning alongside his performance partner. The Red Clay Strays took home Vocal Group for the second consecutive year, performing Revival on stage. Brooks & Dunn won Vocal Duo for the 17th time, accepting the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award together. Kix Brooks joked about running out of things to say, while Ronnie Dunn added a reference to the Wizard of Oz.

The results signal a distinct shift in the current country music landscape, with Langley emerging as a dominant force. Her wins in both album and single categories demonstrate broad appeal across multiple genres of country music. The ceremony reinforced the genre's blend of traditional values and modern innovation, setting the stage for future trends in the industry.