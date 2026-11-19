Ella Langley breaks all-time CMA Award record with six wins on November 18, while Stephen Wilson Jr. makes history as oldest new artist winner.

Ella Langley secured six distinct accolades at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards held in Nashville on November 18, 2026, shattering the all-time record for the most wins by a single artist in one night. This historic achievement surpasses the previous benchmark of five victories originally set by Johnny Cash in 1969 and later matched by Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, and Lainey Wilson.

The 27-year-old country star achieved a rare triple sweep, claiming Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year for her hit single Choosin' Texas. This marks the second time in CMA history that an artist has won these three specific categories in the same year, following Brooks & Dunn's victory for Believe in 2006.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

Langley became the first artist to achieve this three-award sweep twice. She previously won in all three categories last year alongside Riley Green for their duet You Look Like You Love Me. Additionally, she is just the second artist in CMA history to win Single of the Year in consecutive years, a distinction previously held by Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

In the Song of the Year category, Langley became the first songwriter to claim the award in back-to-back years since Lori McKenna achieved the feat in 2015 and 2016. Her dominance extended to Female Vocalist of the Year, breaking Lainey Wilson's four-year hold on the title. She also won Album of the Year for her self-titled project.

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Langley's Entertainer of the Year win signifies a major shift in the genre's leadership. She is only the second-youngest winner in that category's history, trailing only Taylor Swift, who won at age nineteen in 2009. Her victory followed Wilson's win the previous year, making female acts the first to win back-to-back in this category since Shania Twain and The Chicks.

Tim McGraw set a new record in the Musical Event category, winning for the fifth time for McArthur, a collaboration with HARDY, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen. This victory breaks a long-standing tie with Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Vince Gill, who had each won four times in the category.

McGraw's previous wins in this category included It's Your Love with Faith Hill, Find Out Who Your Friends Are with Tracy Lawrence and Kenny Chesney, Feel Like a Rock Star with Chesney, and Highway Don't Care with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban. His fifth win solidifies his status as the most decorated act in this specific category.

Chris Stapleton extended his lead as the male solo artist with the most CMA Awards, winning Male Vocalist of the Year for a record-extending ninth time. This victory brings his career total to twenty awards. However, he remains winless in the Entertainer of the Year category, with ten nominations against victories by Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, and now Ella Langley.

Miranda Lambert added three awards to her collection, raising her career total to seventeen, which remains the highest number of wins by any female artist or all-female group. The Chicks maintained their status as a powerhouse with ten career awards. Brooks & Dunn also extended their overall lead, winning Vocal Duo of the Year for a record 17th time, bringing their career total to 21 awards.

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Stephen Wilson Jr. won New Artist of the Year at the age of 47, becoming the oldest winner in the category's history since its inception as the Horizon Award in 1981. Darius Rucker previously held this record at age 43 in 2009. Wilson was a runner-up the previous year, joining Megan Moroney and Zach Top as artists to win on their second attempt.

Langley's total CMA count now stands at ten awards won within just three years. Only two other female solo artists and one all-female group have reached this milestone. Miranda Lambert leads with 17 wins, while Lainey Wilson has 12. Langley's success highlights a new era of artist-driven songcraft that is expected to ripple through upcoming award seasons.

The industry impact of these wins is already influencing conversations around the 69th annual Grammy Awards scheduled for February 7. Choosin' Texas is expected to compete for major recognition, potentially following in the footsteps of Lady A's Need You Now, which won Grammys for Record and Song of the Year.

Wilson's late-career breakthrough suggests a broadening of the demographic for new talent recognition. His recent Grammy nominations for Hardwired and Gary complement his historic CMA win, reinforcing his position as a significant force in contemporary country music.