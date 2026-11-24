Ella Langley makes history with six wins at the 60th CMA Awards, surpassing past legends. Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton also secure major honors in Las Vegas.

Ella Langley established a new milestone in country music history by securing six awards during the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards. The ceremony took place on November 18, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This victory shattered the previous record for the most wins in a single night, surpassing achievements once held by country legends Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, and Lainey Wilson. Langley dominated the evening with victories for Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Her breakthrough hit, Choosin' Texas, served as the central force behind this historic sweep.

Langley Breaks Solo Victory Records

Ella Langley's total of six awards exceeded the career totals of several iconic figures in the genre, including Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, Waylon Jennings, and Charley Pride. While those artists remain enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Langley's performance demonstrated a level of dominance in the 2026 CMA voting cycle that had not been seen before. She also won Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, proving her status as a multifaceted artist. During her acceptance speech, Langley described Choosin' Texas as a gift that keeps on giving. She expressed confidence that the song's genuine nature resonated deeply with voters and fans alike.

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The Significance of Choosin' Texas Success

The song Choosin' Texas began its award journey early on November 18 when it won Music Video of the Year. By 10 p.m. CT that same evening, Langley had added the remaining five trophies to her collection. The song also earned the inaugural impact award at the BMI Country Songwriter Awards on November 17. Jessie Jo Dillon, founder and songwriter of Gatsby, commented on Langley's unique appeal. Dillon noted that Langley represents true, honest country songwriting for women and people everywhere. She highlighted Langley's dual nature as both a glam, beautiful girl and a tough, hunting-loving country girl.

Historic Wins for Brooks & Dunn and Stapleton

Beyond Langley's record-breaking night, other established acts expanded their historic legacies. Brooks & Dunn claimed their 17th Vocal Duo of the Year title. This victory brought their total haul to 21 victories, making them the most awarded winners in the trade organization's history. Chris Stapleton also achieved a major milestone by winning his ninth Male Vocalist of the Year award. This achievement marked his 20th CMA trophy overall and established him as the top winner in that specific category. His consistent excellence has solidified his position as a leading voice in modern country music.

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Other Notable Awards and Group Victories

The Red Clay Strays repeated as Vocal Group of the Year, maintaining their status as a top-tier act in the genre. Charlie Worsham secured his second Musician of the Year honor in the past three years. HARDY won Musical Event of the Year for McArthur, which features Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw. This track followed up on HARDY's 2023 win for Wait in the Truck, featuring Lainey Wilson. These wins highlighted the collaborative and diverse nature of the country music landscape in 2026. The voting results reflected a strong appreciation for both solo artists and collaborative efforts.

Stephen Wilson Jr. Makes History at Age 47

Stephen Wilson Jr. also made headlines by winning New Artist of the Year at age 47. This made him the oldest victor in that field in CMA history. His gritty intensity and earnest propensity for complex blue-collar characters have given him a distinct place within the genre. Wilson Jr. cited his song Gary as a prime example of his artistic focus. He spoke about representing heroes who are often under-recognized in society. Wilson Jr. stated that he feels privileged to represent people who do not always change lives but are present in our daily struggles.

Celebrating 60 Years of Country Music

In keeping with the awards' 60-year milestone, the telecast offered numerous throwback elements. Brad Paisley strolled out during Lainey Wilson's opening monologue. He reprised a satirical cover-song skit that he typically delivered during the years when he co-hosted the event with Carrie Underwood. This nostalgic moment highlighted the enduring connections between past and present country stars. Lainey Wilson served as the host for the big 6-0, guiding the audience through the night's surprises. The combination of new records and classic tributes created a memorable evening for fans. Langley's dominance marks a new chapter in the ongoing history of the CMA Awards.