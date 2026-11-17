Ella Langley earned seven Grammy nominations for her hit Choosin' Texas while relaxing in sweatpants, tying with Swift and Madonna for the most nods in the 2027 ceremony.

Ella Langley spent her Monday watching the 2027 Grammy nominations announcement in sweatpants with no makeup, a stark contrast to her usual glamorous stage persona. The country singer celebrated alongside friends as she learned she received seven nominations, a reaction that visibly raised her heart rate to a nervous peak. Langley cheered jubilantly on her living room floor, marking a refreshing departure from her typically styled public appearances.

The Core Details of Langley's Seven Nods

Langley received nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for her hit single Choosin' Texas. She also earned an Album of the Year nod for her project Dandelion. This success follows a historic run for Choosin' Texas, which held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for twenty-four weeks. The song was eventually overtaken by Taylor Swift's Patient Zero, setting the stage for a direct competition at the upcoming ceremony.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Stakeholder Positions in the 2027 Nomination List

Taylor Swift received five nominations, including Record of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. Madonna secured five nominations as well, marking her first recognition since the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010. Madonna earned nods for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact of the Nomination Breakdown

Raye led the ceremony with eleven nominations, tying with Beyoncé for the most nods in a single year. Spanish artist Rosalía followed with nine nominations for her album Lux, while Langley tied with Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Miranda Lambert at seven nods each. The Album of the Year category features a competitive field including works by Raye, Rosalía, Swift, and Bruno Mars. Swift and Langley will now face off against artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars in the Record of the Year category.