Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' extends its own record with 27 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' hits a staggering 27 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, widening her already record-breaking lead even further.

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Ella Langley discusses releasing a series of singles and building momentum toward her sophomore album during coverage tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.icon has become the face of the genre over the past year. The talented singer dominates the charts, lights up social media and sells out venues across the country.reported ELLA LANGLEY SAYS 'CHOOSIN' TEXAS' SUCCESS IS 'CHANGING MY LIFE' AFTER HER SONG BREAKS MARIAH CAREY'S RECORD The track from Langley previously broke the record once it reached 23 weeks in the number one spot.

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It tiedNow, the"Choosin' Texas" star isn't just holding the record. She's widening the gap to a level that will likely stand for years to come. Ella Langley performs onstage at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif. Dominating the charts isn't the only big news to recently come from Langley.

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She wrapped up her latest tour over Halloween weekend, and went mega-viral with her costume. The"Nicotine" singer is also releasing a new song in the coming days. The upcoming song"Here Then We’re Gone" was recorded for the new"Hunger Games" film, and will be available on streaming platforms Friday morning.