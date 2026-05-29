Ella Langley's 'Be Her' Scores Fastest No. 1 for Solo-Billed Woman on Billboard Country Airplay in a Decade

Ella Langley's 'Be Her' has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in just 15 weeks, setting a new record for the fastest climb to number one by a solo-billed female artist in the last ten years. The song's success highlights a significant milestone in a chart historically dominated by male acts, while Morgan Wallen also extends his streak of top 10 hits.

Ella Langley 's single " Be Her " has reached the number one position on Billboard 's Country Airplay chart, as reported for the survey dated June 6. The song rose one spot in its 15th week on the chart, marking the fastest ascent to the top for Langley.

Audience impressions for the tracking period May 15-21 increased by 3% to 29.8 million, according to Luminate data. This achievement follows Langley's previous hit "Choosin' Texas," which led the chart for three weeks in February-March, and two collaborations with Riley Green: "Don't Mind If I Do" (one week at number one in December 2025) and "You Look Like You Love Me" (one week, December 2024).

The speed of "Be Her's" coronation is remarkable by nearly every metric, particularly concerning female artists. Historically, only about 37% of all number one songs on the Country Airplay chart since its inception in 1990 have reached the summit in 15 weeks or fewer. Within that subset, solo-billed women represent a mere 6%, a group that Langley now leads with the fastest climb. Narrowing the focus to the last decade (since June 2016), Langley stands entirely alone.

"Be Her" is the quickest trip to number one by a solo-billed woman in that timeframe, surpassing the 16-week ascents of both "Choosin' Texas" and another unspecified track. The continued performance of her prior hit is also notable; "Choosin' Texas" remains strong in the top 10 at number six.

Additionally, her collaboration with Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore," surged from number 15 to 13 with 16.2 million audience impressions, a 19% gain. The song reached that rank in only its fifth week, becoming just the 13th track in the past decade to climb that high so rapidly. Among those fast-rising songs, only one other featured a female artist. Wallen's individual success continues as well.

His single "Don't We" moved from 11 to 9, earning 19.5 million impressions (up 8%). This marks Wallen's 23rd top 10 hit and the seventh from his current album. Remarkably, all six previous singles from this album reached number one, with the most recent being "20 Cigarettes," which held the top spot for two weeks in February-March





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Ella Langley Be Her Country Airplay Billboard Country Music Morgan Wallen Riley Green Choosin' Texas Record Number One Chart Female Artist

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