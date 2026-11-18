Ella Langley and “Choosin' Texas' took the CMA Music Video of the Year honor this morning as in categories announced ahead of tonight's ceremony.

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Both of the early awards were announced live today on ABC’s Good Morning America, with Lara Spencer announcing the winners from Nashville’s Honky Tonk Central.airs tonight, November 18, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC and Disney+ . Lainey Wilson hosts.this morning, viewers got an exclusive look inside Bridgestone Arena with Wilson, who gave a behind-the-scenes look as final preparations got underway.

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Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” video was directed by Langley, Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney. McArthur” was produced by Jay Joyce.is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer. Par-WB Shakeup Sees Top Roles For Kira Goldberg, Erhman; Who’s Out