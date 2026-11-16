Ella Langley Makes History with Seven Grammy Nominations Leading All-Female Top Tier

Country star Ella Langley receives seven Grammy nominations, including nods for Best New Artist and Album of the Year, marking a historic moment as the first country artist nominated in four major categories since 1968.

Ella Langley is basking in a moment of profound professional validation following the announcement of the latest Grammy Award nominations, marking a historic milestone in her rapidly ascending career.

The country music sensation expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude upon learning that Recording Academy voters had selected her for an impressive total of seven nominations. This recognition arrived on a Monday morning in mid-November, prompting an emotional response from the star on social media platform X. Her reaction was notably understated yet deeply significant, reflecting the weight of an industry that has long viewed her as a fresh voice breaking through traditional boundaries.

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Ella Langley Earns Seven Grammy Nominations

The accolades include prestigious nods for Best New Artist, acknowledging her emergence onto the national stage with undeniable force and talent. The bulk of Langley's recognition centers on her history-making breakthrough single, "Choosin' Texas," which has demonstrated remarkable cultural resonance and commercial staying power. The track has garnered nominations for Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

This song also contributed to her sophomore album, released in April, receiving nominations for Best Contemporary Country Album and Album of the Year. The success of "Choosin' Texas" has been meteoric; it recently held off a significant surge from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to extend its record-setting run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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This achievement underscores the song's enduring appeal and its ability to capture the public imagination over an extended period, solidifying Langley's position as a dominant force in contemporary music. Beyond Langley's individual achievements, the nominations highlight a groundbreaking shift in the music industry. For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations were all women.

Langley Makes History as First Country Artist

RAYE tied Beyoncé's record of eleven nominations for a woman in a single year, creating a landscape where female artists dominate the top tier of recognition. Langley becomes the first country artist to be nominated in each of the four highest-profile categories, a feat previously accomplished only by Bobbie Gentry in 1968.

The upcoming Grammy ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February seventh, with the prime-time broadcast airing at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and streaming live on Disney Plus and Hulu. The Premiere Ceremony, where the majority of the one hundred prizes will be handed out, is scheduled earlier in the day, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark event in music history.