Ella Langley dominates the 2026 CMA Awards with nine nominations, matching female records and securing likely wins in major categories.

Ella Langley has established a historic precedent for the 2026 CMA Awards by securing nine nominations, leading all artists in the country music industry this year. This achievement ties the record for the most nominations received in a single year by a female artist, equating her previous milestones set by Miranda Lambert in 2010 and 2014, as well as Lainey Wilson's record in 2023.

Langley Sets New Industry Records

The foundation for Langley's dominant award season is her track Choosin Texas, which set the all-time mark for the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with a total of 27 weeks in the top spot. The tune's massive success helped Langley earn nine nominations for the awards, leading all artists and tying the record for the most nods in one year by a female artist. This specific song has been the primary driver of her visibility and industry recognition throughout the eligibility period.

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Competition For Major Awards Intensifies

Miranda Lambert follows Langley with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West have five, and Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Stephen Wilson Jr. have four each. Wilson, who will return as host for the third time, earned three nods. The eligibility period for nominated releases runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, a timeframe during which Langley ascended to headlining arenas on her The Dandelion Tour. The evening, which will air on ABC and stream live on Disney Plus for the first time from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, will also include performances by Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, and more.

Entertainer Of The Year Predictions

Lainey Wilson, who is the reigning entertainer of the year, first won this award in 2023 as she was rising to superstardom, just as Langley has done this year. Luke Combs had the biggest touring year, including selling out three Wembley Stadium dates on his European tour. Chris Stapleton is still looking for his first win with his ten nominations. Cody Johnson took home the award at the ACM Awards and is just growing stronger, so all are worthy, although the notable omission here is 2024 winner Morgan Wallen.

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Album And Single Category Dominance

Even though it feels early for her, the momentum for Ella Langley is too strong to ignore in the upcoming vote. Lainey Wilson took home her first CMA Award in 2022 and then earned her first entertainer of the year win just one year later, marking her fourth nomination in the category. Ella Langley is on a very similar trajectory, having earned her first win in 2024 and just ascended to headlining arenas on her The Dandelion Tour this year, as Choosin Texas dominates the Hot 100. Meanwhile, Luke Combs keeps building his global touring footprint, Chris Stapleton remains one of country music's most consistent touring acts, and Cody Johnson keeps flexing his musical muscle with hit songs and engaging headlining shows.

Key Winners And Streaming Details

Industry experts predict Ella Langley will sweep up wins this year, taking home the trophy in key categories such as Album Of The Year and Single Of The Year. Her album Middle Of Nowhere notched hits including Loving Life Again and Butterfly Season that have had an enduring connection with fans. Look for Ella Langley to continue sweeping up wins this year, taking home the trophy in these major categories. The event will be streaming live from the CMA red carpet starting at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Billboard News YouTube channel, and Billboard Country's X account.