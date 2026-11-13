Ella Langley Leads 2026 CMA Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley tops the 2026 CMA Awards nominations with nine nods while Taylor Swift returns to perform. Lainey Wilson hosts the event on November 18 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 60th annual CMA Awards are approaching with a field of high-profile contenders, led by Ella Langley who has secured the highest number of nominations for the year. Lainey Wilson is set to return as the host of the ceremony, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will air live on Wednesday, November 18, marking a significant night for female artists in country music.

Ella Langley Dominates 2026 CMA Nominations

Ella Langley leads all artists with nine nominations, including her first-ever nods for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Her hit single "Choosin' Texas" has broken record charts, driving her status as the most nominated artist of the season. Additionally, her song "Be Her" is up for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

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Langley brings a strong history of CMA success to this year's show, having won Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year last year for "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green. Her collaboration with Miranda Lambert on "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas" also contributed to seven additional nominations for Lambert, who is up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Taylor Swift Makes Historic CMA Performance Return

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first appearance at the ceremony in over a decade. She last performed at the CMAs in 2013, singing an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. Her return comes after she released "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack, which earned her a nomination for Single of the Year.

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Although Swift never won in the Single of the Year category during her country era, she was named CMA Entertainer of the Year twice. Her performance is highly anticipated, especially after her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July brought further attention to her continued relevance in the music industry. This appearance marks a significant moment for her career trajectory within the country music landscape.

Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson Seek Top Honors

Kacey Musgraves returns to the nominations list with five awards, ending a dry spell that had lasted since her last wins in 2019. Her nominations include Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, along with a Song of the Year nod for "Dry Spell." Musgraves also received a Musical Event of the Year nomination for "Horses and Divorces" with Ella Langley.

Lainey Wilson, who is hosting the event, is also a contender for top honors with three nominations. As the reigning Entertainer of the Year, she has the opportunity to become the first woman ever to win that award three times. Her presence as both host and nominee adds a unique dynamic to the ceremony, as she celebrates the ongoing dominance of women in the genre.

CMA Awards Lineup and Dolly Parton Tribute

The performer lineup for the 2026 CMA Awards includes Taylor Swift, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Megan Moroney. Other acts such as Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill, and Zach Top are also scheduled to appear. Special collaborations include Mumford & Sons with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton.

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The ceremony will feature a special tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring the country music icon. Additionally, Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will perform to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, the recipients of this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The broadcast will be available on ABC and Disney+ at 8/7c on Wednesday, November 18, with red carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on streaming platforms.