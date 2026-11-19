Ella Langley dominates the 2026 CMA Awards with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves also secure top spots in this year's list.

The Country Music Association revealed the nominee list for the 2026 CMA Awards on Thursday, September 10, marking the official start of the season for the industry's most prestigious event. Ella Langley emerged as the clear frontrunner, securing nine nominations that include the coveted Entertainer of the Year title. This announcement sets the stage for the 60th annual ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 18, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The high-profile event is expected to draw a massive crowd of celebrities, artists, and fans who gather annually to celebrate the year's most significant contributions to country music.

Ella Langley Dominates Nominee List

Ella Langley holds the highest number of nominations among all artists, with a total of nine accolades for her work in 2026. Her prolific output has garnered attention across multiple categories, highlighting her versatility and widespread appeal within the country music landscape. Alongside her, Miranda Lambert follows closely with seven nominations, reinforcing her status as a consistent powerhouse in the genre. Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five nominations, showcasing the strong collaborative efforts that defined much of this year's notable recordings. These three artists collectively represent the bulk of the major award contention, with their names frequently appearing across the top tier of categories.

Also read CMA Awards 2026 Live: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Stars Hit Nashville Red Carpet

Led by Dandelion and Be Her Tracks

Langley's song "Dandelion" earned nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, serving as a primary driver of her success. The track was produced by Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Ben West, with mixing by Dave Clauss, who also handled the mix for her other nominated single, "Be Her." That song, which features production from Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Ben West, further solidified her creative partnerships. The songwriting credits for "Be Her" include Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, and Jordan Schmidt. Additionally, her track "Choosin' Texas" received nominations, produced by the same team of Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Ben West, with mixing by Dave Clauss.

Production Teams and Collaborative Efforts

The 2026 CMA nominations highlight the importance of collaborative production teams in modern country music. Ben West appears as a producer on multiple tracks across different artists, including collaborations with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce. His work on "I Can't Love You Anymore," featuring Morgan Wallen, was produced alongside Austin Goodloe and Ella Langley. Meanwhile, Carly Pearce and Ben West teamed up to produce "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," a collaboration with Riley Green. These production credits demonstrate how top-tier producers are shaping the sound of the year's most successful country records, often working with multiple leading artists simultaneously to achieve a cohesive yet distinct sonic identity.

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Other Key Nominees and Their Entries

Beyond the top three artists, several other notable musicians secured significant nominations for their recent work. Taylor Swift received recognition for "I Knew It, I Knew You," produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, with mixing by Laura Sisk. Lainey Wilson was nominated for "Somewhere Over Laredo," which was produced by Jay Joyce and mixed by Jason Hall and Jay Joyce. Zach Top's track "Ain't In It for My Health" was produced by Carson Chamberlain and mixed by Matt Rovey. Kacey Musgraves also contributed to the list with "Middle of Nowhere," produced by Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, and Daniel Tashian, with mixing by Serban Ghenea and Konrad Snyder.

Additional Categories and Industry Recognition

The nominations extend beyond just the major song and artist categories, encompassing specialized roles and specific performance achievements. Parker McCollum was nominated for his self-titled work, produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, with mixing by Eric Masse. Miranda Lambert collaborated with Chris Stapleton on "A Song to Sing," produced by Dave Cobb, while Kacey Musgraves featured Lambert on "Horses and Divorces." The category for Music Video was nominated with entries including Stephen Wilson Jr.'s "Gary," directed by Tim Cofield and Stephen Wilson Jr. Other songwriting nominations featured tracks like Megan Moroney's "Beautiful Things" and Stephen Wilson Jr.'s contributions, reflecting a broad range of creative voices within the industry.

Looking Ahead to November Ceremony

As the nominations are finalized, all eyes turn to the Bridgestone Arena for the 60th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18. The event promises to be a high-glamour affair, with celebrities and artists preparing to showcase their best looks and performances. The presence of top industry figures like Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley ensures that the ceremony will be a major media event. Fans and industry professionals alike are anticipating the results, which will officially determine the winners of these prestigious categories and highlight the key musical achievements of 2026.