Ella Langley leads the 2026 CMA Awards nominations with nine nods while host Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill honor Dolly Parton. Read the full story here.

Country music fans gathered at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18, for the 60th Annual CMA Awards, a ceremony defined by high-profile nominations and a poignant tribute to a music legend. The star-studded event began with a heartfelt remembrance of Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, marking a somber but celebratory start to the night.

Dolly Parton Memorial Performance

Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson opened the 2026 CMA Awards with a moving performance of Parton's classic hit, "I Will Always Love You." Gill performed the opening verse solo, with Wilson joining him later to trade verses while a black-and-white image of a smiling Parton was projected behind them. The audience included Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, and other prominent country stars who were shown singing along, with the duet concluding to a standing ovation from the live crowd.

Also read CMA Awards 2026 Live: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Stars Hit Nashville Red Carpet

Parton Legacy and Song History

The tribute honored Parton's enduring legacy, referencing her 1995 duet with Whitney Houston that topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992. Wilson, who co-wrote and recorded a duet of the track with Parton in 1995, highlighted Parton's famous parting message: "We are all God's children who should always be there for one another. Now our Tennessee angel is with the angels. We will always love you." The performance served as both a eulogy and a celebration of the icon's cultural impact.

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Ella Langley Nominations Lead

Going into the 2026 CMA Awards ceremony, Ella Langley led the nominations with nine nods after her record-setting hit "Choosin' Texas" made a significant impact on the Hot 100. Miranda Lambert followed closely with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West each secured five nominations. This nomination count reflects a highly competitive year for female artists and songwriters in the country music genre.

Host and Show Details

The 60th Annual CMA Awards were held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with Lainey Wilson hosting for the third consecutive year. The broadcast, which began on November 18, combined the excitement of the nomination announcements with emotional remembrances, creating a unique atmosphere that balanced celebration with reflection on recent losses in the industry.