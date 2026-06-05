Ella Langley has the internet buzzing after her black outfit and performance at CMA Fest in Nashville

Ella Langley performed at CMA Fest in Nashville Thursday night, going viral for her black outfit and performance of hit song Choosin' Texas.

Model Penny Lane's work on the SI Swimsuit runway last weekend still has the internet talkingJudge caught in extramarital affair with an officer in her chambers, hopeless romantic marries herself & more Velma from 'Scooby-Doo' cranks up the heat, Nick Saban dragged on Capitol Hill & the great car dealership scamCanadian daredevil launches jet boat off 39-foot waterfall in claimed world-record stunt: WATCH Paige Spiranac stunned by the power & 'tempo' of pros ahead of women's U.S. Open, Barkley chair lifts & MEATThis should go without saying: Sending your ex's nude to her boss isn't a birthday giftMAGA bikini congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna patrols streets in a cop car, Angel goes flying & abandoned mallsBret Michaels is supportive of daughter Raine’s ‘brilliant decision’ to follow her dreams of selling feet picsNFL wife Claire Kittle continues her meteoric rise up the pop culture rankings, home run off a head & MEAT!

Kristin Cavallari had two great dates with an A-lister before he ruined the mood by whipping his junk outGen. Jack Keane: An Iran deal is not going to happenElla Langley on her sophomore album 'Dandelion' Ella Langley discusses releasing a series of singles and building momentum toward her sophomore album during coverage tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As our loyal readers know, Langley is one of the few true superstars in the world of country music. Anyone who says something different has no idea what they're talking about. Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.at CMA Fest, and she has the internet buzzing after the fact. She rocked a black outfit that immediately spun up plenty of attention.

COUNTRY STAR ELLA LANGLEY SAYS 'VERY SCARY' ALABAMA CHURCH HAUNTED HOUSE LED TO HER GETTING 'SAVED AGAIN'It's always great to watch someone blow up in the music industry when they're actually unique and interesting. The days of pop country are dead, and that's good news for everyone. Langley is the face of a new era, and she's perfectly built to lead country music forward. She's also incredibly authentic. The"Nicotine" singer is





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