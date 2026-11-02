Ella Langley Extends Record 26-Week Hot 100 No. 1 Streak

Ella Langley's 'Choosin' Texas' holds the Billboard Hot 100 title for a record 26 weeks, while Karol G rebounds on the Global 200 list for the week of October 23-29.

Ella Langley's track Choosin' Texas maintains its dominant position at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-extending 26th consecutive week. According to data compiled by Luminate for the tracking week of October 23-29, the song achieved 64.1 million streams, representing a 15 percent increase, alongside 3,000 unit sales which saw a 52 percent decline globally. This milestone marks Housewife as the Canadian singer-songwriter's second chart-topper on this list and the first to debut at number one, following Greedy which held the Global 200 for two weeks and the Global Excl. U.S. for five weeks during 2023-24.

Global Streaming Metrics and Chart Mechanics

The core mechanics driving these rankings rely on a weighted formula that incorporates official streams from both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales from full-service digital retailers worldwide, explicitly excluding direct-to-consumer site purchases. For the tracked period outside the United States, the song accumulated 44.2 million streams, marking a significant 32 percent rise in international engagement. These Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, ensuring a comprehensive global perspective on musical popularity.

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Top Five Shifts in International Markets

Elsewhere in the Global 200's top five, Karol G, Judeline, and rusowsky's BbY WOW rebounds from number three to number two after six weeks at the top position since September. ADÉLA's Nicole Kidman rises from number four to number three, reaching its best performance after previously hitting number two, while Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's Expectations drops to number four from its number two peak. The top five is completed by Ashe's Stop the Wedding!, which jumps from number ten to number five to set a new high for the artist in this category.

Excluding U.S. Territory Performance

In the Global Excl. U.S. top five, BbY WOW holds steady at number two, maintaining its status after six weeks at number one since September. Nicole Kidman moves up from number five to number three after previously reaching number two, and Expectations keeps its position at number four as a high watermark. The round-out of this specific regional chart features A2O LITE's Neon, which drops from number three to number five from its previous peak, indicating a competitive shift in international streaming priorities.

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Rising Artists and New Chart Entries

Jamie Miller earns his first top 10 placement on both the Global 200, where Babydoll bounds from number 37 to number 10, and the Global Excl. U.S., surging from number 31 to number 9. The pop single by the Welsh artist, which he co-wrote, drew 19.8 million streams, up 36 percent, and sold 13,000 units, up 55 percent worldwide in the tracking week. Additionally, Felipe & Rodrigo, from Brazil, achieve their first Global Excl. U.S. top 10 as Pos (Em Brasilia) pushes from number 16 to number 10 with 18.7 million streams, up 8 percent outside the U.S.

Data Verification and Chart Publication Details

Billboard charts completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings, while Luminate reviews and authenticates the data submitted. In partnership with the respective data providers, any data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. The latest charts, dated November 7, 2026, will update on Billboard.com tomorrow, November 3, with the top 100 titles available to all readers on the main site and complete 200-title rankings visible on the subscription-based service.