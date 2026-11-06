Ella Langley Extends Historic Country Airplay Dominance With No. 1 Return

Ella Langley secures a second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart with "Loving Life Again." Her latest achievement solidifies her record-breaking status as a leading female country artist in 2025.

Ella Langley has extended her historic reign at the summit of the Country Airplay chart, maintaining the No. 1 position for a second consecutive week. Her track "Loving Life Again" rebounded one spot to reclaim the top position on the list dated November 14. This sustained success highlights her unprecedented dominance in the country music sector during the current year.

Langley Sets Historic Nonconsecutive No. 1 Records

Ella Langley's achievement with "Loving Life Again" marks her as only the second solo-billed woman to reach the No. 1 spot on the Country Airplay chart for nonconsecutive weeks since the metric launched in 1990. Data from Luminate, the official audience measurement partner, reveals that the song generated 33.8 million audience impressions between October 30 and November 5. This figure represents a 6% increase from the previous reporting period. The feat is remarkably rare, with only 20 titles in the chart's entire history having returned to the top position after relinquishing the lead. Langley previously achieved this specific nonconsecutive milestone with her hit "Choosin' Texas," which ruled the charts for three separate weeks in February and March of this year.

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Female Artists Achieve Rare Four-Leader Milestone

Ella Langley became the first woman in history to notch at least four Country Airplay leaders in a single year when "Loving Life Again" first hit the summit on the October 31-dated chart. This elite status was previously held by only three other artists: Morgan Wallen, who achieved this between 2024 and 2026, Luke Combs in 2021, and Garth Brooks in 1991 and 1993. Her four leaders, following "Choosin' Texas," "Be Her," and her duet with Morgan Wallen titled "I Can't Love You Anymore," make her album the third by a woman to generate four chart-topping singles. This statistical outlier underscores a significant shift in market leadership toward female artists in the country genre.

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Collaborative Success With Koe Wetzel and Hudson Westbrook

Beyond her solo dominance, Ella Langley continues to expand her chart presence through strategic collaborations and emerging artist support. She currently leaps from number 6 to number 3 on the Country Airplay chart with "Jaded," a team-up with Koe Wetzel that drew 26.6 million audience impressions. This track represents a 13% increase in audience reach. Her success in this area is unmatched, as she is already the only woman to chart two songs in the top three simultaneously. She first doubled up for a week in May with "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas." Meanwhile, Hudson Westbrook earns his second Country Airplay top 10 appearance as "Painted You Pretty" climbs from number 13 to number 10. The song drew 16.3 million audience impressions, marking a 7% increase. Westbrook achieved his first top 10 entry in February with "House Again," which reached number 6.

Upcoming CMA Awards Performers and New Chart Debuts

The country music industry is also preparing for the 2026 CMA Awards, which have announced a star-studded lineup of performers. Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, and Tim McGraw are confirmed to perform, alongside a special tribute to Dolly Parton. In other chart news, Cade Foehner's gospel-meets-country track "By God" opens at number 32 on the Country Airplay chart with 3.9 million audience impressions. This marks his best debut for a song with no billed collaborators on the chart, where he has previously earned five top 10 hits, including four No. 1s. His most recent leader, "Favorite Country Song," spent three weeks on top of the chart in January and February. These developments illustrate the dynamic and rapidly changing nature of the country music landscape in late 2025.