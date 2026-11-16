Country star Ella Langley receives seven Grammy nominations, including Record and Song of the Year. The 2027 awards air Feb 7 in Los Angeles on ABC and streaming platforms.

Montgomery County native and country music sensation Ella Langley has secured seven prestigious Grammy Award nominations following the announcement of the nominees. This recognition highlights the massive commercial success of her sophomore album Dandelion and its chart-topping lead single Choosin Texas. Langley's dominance in the industry was solidified when her track spent twenty-three weeks at the number one position on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart in September.

Grammy Nominations and Categories

Ella Langley is nominated across several major categories in this year's ceremony, including Record of the Year for the song Choosin Texas and Album of the Year for her project Dandelion. The nomination list also features Song of the Year for the same hit single, alongside a Best New Artist bid that recognizes her rapid rise in the industry. Additional accolades include Best Contemporary Country Album for Dandelion, Best Country Solo Performance for Choosin Texas, and Best Country Song for the track.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Historic Chart Performance and Reach

The song Choosin Texas achieved a historic milestone by becoming the longest-running number one hit in the United States during September. This achievement occurred at a time when the single had already occupied the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for twenty-three consecutive weeks. The sustained popularity of the track demonstrates Langley's ability to cross over from country music into mainstream pop audiences, securing a significant presence on global airwaves and streaming platforms.

Artist Reaction and Social Media Presence

Ella Langley shared her immediate response to the news by posting a reaction video on Instagram shortly after the nominations were officially announced on Monday. The video captured her genuine emotions as she learned of the seven nods, allowing her large fanbase to witness the milestone moment directly. This social media engagement underscores her strong connection with listeners and her active role in promoting her music across digital channels.

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Ceremony Details and Broadcast Information

The 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 7, in Los Angeles, California. Viewers can tune in to watch the live event, which will be broadcast on ABC as well as streaming services Disney+ and Hulu. The telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. Central Time, providing a wide audience with the opportunity to witness the industry's biggest night in music.

Local Roots and Future Impact

As a native of Montgomery, Alabama, Ella Langley's success brings significant attention to her home region and highlights the growing influence of Southern music talent. Her nominations serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication required to achieve such a high level of critical and commercial acclaim. The upcoming ceremony will determine which of her seven nominations will result in a win, potentially adding to her already impressive list of achievements.