Ella Langley wins six CMAs and ties Drake's record of 29 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2026 with 'Choosin' Texas'.

Ella Langley secured a historic milestone in the music industry during the tracking week of November 13-19, 2026, by tying the all-time record for weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in a single calendar year. Her hit single, Choosin' Texas, accumulated her 29th week at the No. 1 position, matching the record previously set by Drake in 2018. This achievement coincided with her dominant performance at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards held on November 18, 2026, where she captured six trophies.

Langley Wins Six Awards at CMA Ceremony

Ella Langley made history at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards by winning six prizes, the most won by any artist in a single night. The accolades included the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, as well as Female Vocalist. Her song Choosin' Texas swept multiple categories, taking home honors for Single, Song, and Music Video. The album How Ella, which features the track, benefited from this surge in recognition and buzz.

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Ties Drake's 2018 Hot 100 Record

Ella Langley's 29 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2026 place her on equal footing with Drake, who held the record with 29 weeks in 2018. Drake achieved his total through three different No. 1 singles: God's Plan, which led for 11 weeks, In My Feelings, which led for 10 weeks, and Nice for What, which led for eight weeks. Before Drake, the record was held by Usher, who spent 28 weeks at No. 1 in 2004 with four different chart-toppers. Langley's streak began in October 2026 when Choosin' Texas debuted at its peak position.

Tracking Data And Chart Mechanics

The Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending November 19, 2026, is compiled using data from November 13-19. Choosin' Texas, released on SAWGOD/Columbia Records and promoted to country radio by Triple Tigers, reported 16.9 million official streams, which represented a 5% decrease from the previous week. The song also garnered 45.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, a 6% drop, while digital and physical sales increased by 68% to 6,000 units. All chart data is authenticated and reviewed by Luminate, which partners with Billboard to ensure accuracy across streaming, radio, and sales metrics.

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Holiday Hits Resurge On Hot 100

Alongside Langley's success, several classic holiday tracks returned to the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in November 2026. Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, originally released in 1994, jumped from position 18 to 4. This marks the first time the carol has reached the top five on a chart dated in November. The song drew 13.5 million streams, up 34%, and 9.7 million airplay impressions, up 108%. It has previously topped the chart for multiple weeks during the holiday seasons from 2019 through 2025.

Other Holiday Songs Climb Charts

Wham!'s Last Christmas, released in 1984, also saw a significant rise, moving from position 14 to 5. The track recorded 13.8 million streams, up 26%, and 8.6 million radio audience impressions, up 127%. Bobby Helms' Jingle Bell Rock, released in 1957, climbed from position 28 to 9, with 12.6 million streams, up 45%, and 8.1 million airplay impressions, up 110%. Both songs had previously reached No. 2 on the chart in 2025. Meanwhile, Stella Lefty's Boston held at No. 2, while new entries like Tate McRae's Housewife slipped to No. 6 and Olivia Rodrigo's Stupid Song dropped to No. 7. Karol G's BbY WOW, featuring Judeline and rusowsky, fell to No. 8 from its peak of No. 6. The next Billboard chart update was scheduled for November 24, 2026, on Billboard.com.