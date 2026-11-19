Ella Langley was the big winner at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

The "Dandelion" artist won the night's top honor, entertainer of the year, and swept in major categories -- walking away with six awards out of nine nominations.

Categories she won included music video of the year, song of the year and single of the year for "Choosin' Texas," and album of the year for "Dandelion.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Hosts, Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

" Langley was also named female vocalist of the year. After winning her sixth award of the night for entertainer of the year, Langley said, "At this point, I'm sick of me.

" She continued, "I have watched these awards since I was a little kid and the award I cared the most about was song of the year and entertainer of the year. There hasn't been a song on the radio or in my ears at all where I wasn't imagining what that song would sound like in front of a crowd, what I would want to do with that guitar solo, maybe I could play it.

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We're figuring it out still.

" Langley went onto thank her team, saying, "This isn't real life ... Thank you, Jesus. Seriously. I'm at a loss for words.

I don't know what else to say. Trust the people you have around you. Just trust them. Thank you CMAs.

This has been the most special night.

" Upon ending her speech, Langley's friend and the show's host, singer Lainey Wilson, came out with a broom and swept the floor around her. Wilson replied, "What did I tell you? I said I was gonna bring a bedazzled broom because I knew you were gonna sweep, girl!

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"Throughout the evening, Langley also took the stage to perform "Loving Life Again" and "Snakeskin Boots" with Miranda Lambert, who co-produced Langley's "Dandelion" album and co-wrote "Choosin' Texas" and "Butterfly Season. ""I want to say thank you to my fans. Thank you for loving this record, thank you for coming to my shows, thank you for believing in my artistry," Langley wrote in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

"This year has been the most incredible journey, and I want to thank you for sharing in that with me. I love y’all.

"for record of the year, song of the year, best country solo performance and best country song. "Dandelion" is nominated for album of the year and best contemporary album.

Additionally, she is nominated for best new artist. The 2026 CMA Awards were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lainey Wilson hosted the show for the third time.2026 CMA Awards: Full list of winners and nomineesA technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays across major US banks