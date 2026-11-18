Ella Langley secures No. 1 and No. 2 spots on TouchTunes charts for Q3 2026, marking a historic first. Explore the data, rankings, and industry impact of this milestone achievement.

Ella Langley has achieved a historic milestone on the TouchTunes Frontline and Catalog charts for the third quarter of 2026. For the first time since these specific rankings were established in 2024, a single artist holds the top two positions on either list. Langley's single " Choosin' Texas" remains at No. 1 on the Frontline Chart, while her track "Be Her" rises to No. 2.

Historic Chart Dominance Unprecedented

The TouchTunes data tracks song plays from July 1 to September 30, 2026, across more than 60,000 jukebox locations worldwide. The Frontline ranking includes music released in the last 18 months, while the Catalog tally covers older releases. This unique data structure has never seen one artist occupy the entire top two of a single tally before.

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"Choosin' Texas" has spent the entirety of 2026 at No. 1 on the Frontline Chart. The song debuted at No. 2 for the fourth quarter of 2025 before claiming the top spot. While previous chart leaders like Chris Stapleton with "Tennessee Whiskey" showed dominant performance, no act had previously filled both top slots simultaneously in any quarter.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Queen Lead Catalog Plays

In the Catalog category, rock music continues to lead the overall genre ranking with 37% of all plays in the third quarter of 2026. This figure represents a slight three percent decline from the second quarter. The Frontline charts tell a different story, with country music leading specific song plays at 43% of the total. This genre split highlights the diverse tastes of jukebox users globally.

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The Catalog chart features strong showings from legacy rock acts. Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" drops to No. 3, and Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls" falls to No. 4. Dolly Parton also makes a significant impact, driving her songs "Jolene" to No. 6 and "9 to 5" to No. 15 on the Catalog list. Parton herself debuts at No. 7 on the Artists Chart based on these cumulative plays.

Morgan Wallen Retains Artists Chart Lead

Morgan Wallen maintains his position at No. 1 on the TouchTunes Artists Chart for another quarter. Langley follows closely at No. 2, driven by her dual presence on the Frontline list. Wallen appears on the Frontline chart with "I Got Better" at No. 1 and "Don't We" debuting at No. 3. His track "I'm the Problem" also graduates to the Catalog chart after spending the second quarter at No. 2 on Frontline.

The turnover on the Frontline chart for the latest quarter is significant. Nine new debuts appear on the 25-position list. Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" moves to No. 4, while Dexter and the Moonrocks hold steady at No. 5 with "Freakin' Out." Langley's collaboration with Riley Green on "You Look Like You Love Me" also appears on the list, contributing to her overall chart performance.